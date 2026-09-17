

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), a semiconductor equipment maker, on Thursday announced a $5 billion investment in India over the next decade to boost its research and development operations, and to integrate India more closely into the global semiconductor value chain.



As part of the move, Applied Materials plans to build a 140-acre advanced semiconductor research park and increase its India-based supply-chain capacity tenfold by 2035. The facility will integrate clean room capabilities, engineering expertise, and collaborative research with customers and suppliers, building on Applied Materials' existing semiconductor engineering infrastructure in India.



AMAT was up by 2.75% at $426.80 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.



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