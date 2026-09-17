Beam Global and Masdar City Free Zone Sign MOU to Explore Sustainable Energy Infrastructure Opportunities

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global (Nasdaq: BEEM ) and Beam Middle East, leading providers of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for energy storage and security, electrification of mobility, and smart city infrastructure, today announced that Beam Middle East and Masdar City Free Zone have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore opportunities to incorporate Beam's smart-energy and clean-mobility technologies into the Masdar City ecosystem. Following Beam Middle East's licensing through Masdar City Free Zone, this exploratory agreement aims to advance sustainable mobility and clean-energy innovation across the UAE. This partnership comes at a time when, according to Strategy& (part of the PWC Network) Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are targeting green investments and economic transformations in the trillion-dollar range.

"Partnering with Masdar City, a global leader in sustainable urban development, is a major milestone for Beam Global as we expand our footprint in the Middle East," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. "Our sustainable mobility, energy storage and smart city solutions are engineered to deploy rapidly without grid constraints, making them a perfect fit for Masdar City's vision of a clean, resilient, and zero-carbon future while prioritizing sustainability in urban infrastructure and transportation."

As part of this collaboration, Beam Middle East will introduce and supply advanced energy systems for potential application within the ecosystem, including off-grid EV charging infrastructure, solar-integrated e-bike solutions, and other clean-energy mobility technologies designed to reduce emissions and expand access to sustainable transportation. These solutions align directly with the UAE's ambition to become a global leader in renewable energy and climate-positive development.

These technologies fit naturally into the smart mobility ecosystem fostered by Masdar City Free Zone, particularly within the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster. Established at Masdar City to position Abu Dhabi as a leading hub for advanced transportation, the SAVI cluster provides a progressive regulatory framework and green infrastructure designed to accelerate the evaluation and commercialization of smart transit solutions. Operating within this environment, the Free Zone empowers licensed partners like Beam Middle East to explore how off-grid energy and e-mobility systems can support cleaner, more resilient urban infrastructure.

"For nearly two decades, Masdar City has served as a global benchmark and proven enabler for sustainable urban innovation," said Dr. Mohamed Al Breiki, Executive Director of Masdar City. "Integrating Beam Global into our Free Zone ecosystem creates a valuable opportunity to explore next-generation mobility and off-grid energy technologies. In alignment with national goals for resilient, high-performance infrastructure, we look forward to evaluating how these innovative solutions can contribute to cleaner, smarter urban environments across the UAE and beyond."

Mahmoud Al Hosani, Executive Director of Finance and Support Services at Masdar City, added: "Attracting a Nasdaq-listed innovator like Beam Global into the Masdar City Free Zone highlights the strength of our commercial ecosystem and our commitment to providing seamless support services for international clean-tech leaders. By offering a competitive, business-friendly environment backed by robust operational support, we empower high-growth companies to establish a strong regional footprint in Abu Dhabi. We look forward to facilitating Beam Middle East's growth as we explore sustainable energy solutions within our ecosystem."

This agreement comes at a time of accelerated climate action across the UAE and the wider region, with countries advancing their commitments under the Paris Agreement and working towards long-term net-zero targets. The UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategy provides a framework for decarbonization across key sectors including power, industry, transport and buildings, creating further opportunities for innovative private-sector solutions. Together, Beam Middle East and Masdar City Free Zone reaffirm their dedication to supporting the UAE's sustainability agenda and exploring new opportunities fora cleaner, smarter, and more energy-efficient future for generations to come.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a sustainable technology innovator that develops and manufactures infrastructure products and technologies. The Company operates at the nexus of innovative and reliable energy, transportation and smart city solutions with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage, energy security and intelligent infrastructure. With operations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, enable smart city services, save time and money, and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with facilities in Yuma, AZ; Broadview, IL; Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia; and Abu Dhabi, UAE. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit BeamForAll.com , LinkedIn , YouTube , Instagram and X .

About Masdar City

Masdar City is a pioneering sustainable urban community, a world-class business and technology hub, and a "green print" for cities that want to be part of the solution to climate change. With one of the largest clusters of LEED Platinum buildings in the world, we are dedicated to creating a new kind of city, a new way of working and living, and a more sustainable future for everyone. The Masdar City Free Zone is a diverse, innovative, and ambitious group of over 2,000 organizations that benefit from comprehensive business support as well as the city's rich ecosystem. Tenants include the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the UAE Space Agency, Siemens Energy, G42, the Advanced Technology Research Council, several Fortune 500 companies, and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence. The Masdar City Free Zone also includes The Catalyst, a clean-tech start-up investor powered by both Masdar City and BP.

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