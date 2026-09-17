Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - Eric Sprott announces that on September 16, 2026, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation beneficially owned by him, acquired 4,445,000 shares (Shares) of 1317225 B.C. Ltd. through a private placement, at $0.15 per Share for total consideration of $666,750.

Prior to the acquisition, Mr. Sprott did not beneficially own or control any securities. Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 4,445,000 Shares representing approximately 18.0% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis, being holdings above 10% and, therefore, requiring the filing of an early warning report.

The shares are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314770