

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of England left its interest rate unchanged on Thursday despite rising inflation risks.



The Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 to maintain the bank rate at 3.75 percent. Catherine Mann, Megan Greene and Huw Pill sought a quarter-point hike.



The MPC voted unanimously to reduce the stock of UK government bond purchases held for monetary policy purposes, and financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, to zero.



Policymakers noted that inflation is likely to rise further over coming quarters from 3.1 percent in August. However, they observed that there has been little evidence so far of material second-round effects in price and wage-setting.



'Overall, the Committee judges that the risks to the inflation outlook are tilted to the upside, and more so than at the time of the July Monetary Policy Report, although there remains scope for the outlook to change materially as events in the Middle East unfold,' the bank said in a statement.



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