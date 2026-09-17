News summary:

Open optical ecosystems give operators greater flexibility and vendor choice as they scale networks for the AI era

Adtran's pluggable coherent ZR+ transceivers, FSP 3000 OLS and Mosaic Network Controller key to open transport and hierarchical control in OIF demo

Adtran also hosted the OIF test run in its system integration labs in Gdynia, Poland, helping to ensure the demo's success at the show

Adtran today announced its participation in OIF's live multi-vendor interoperability demo at ECOC 2026, taking place September 21 to 23 in Málaga, Spain. Bringing together 39 member companies, the showcase highlights interoperable optical transport, pluggable coherent transceivers and network control technologies in a multi-vendor environment. Adtran is contributing 100Gbit/s, 400Gbit/s and 800Gbit/s ZR+ pluggables, its FSP 3000 open line system (OLS) operating across C- and L-bands and Mosaic Network Controller software. Ahead of the event, Adtran also hosted the OIF test run in Gdynia, Poland, supporting interoperability testing across participating companies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260917984277/en/

Adtran's technology will help show how interoperable networks can meet AI's surging capacity demands at OIF's ECOC 2026 demo.

"AI-driven demand is putting huge pressure on networks to scale, but operators shouldn't have to trade flexibility for capacity," said Christoph Glingener, CTO of Adtran. "It's no longer enough to show that individual technologies can interoperate. The focus now is on proving that optical transport, coherent pluggables and software control can work together as an operational ecosystem. The more we validate those interactions, the easier it becomes for operators to introduce innovation, reduce integration risk and keep their options open as requirements change."

The OIF showcase features Adtran's pluggable CMIS-managed coherent ZR+ transceivers delivering 100Gbit/s, 400Gbit/s and 800Gbit/s with 0dBm output power. Adtran's FSP 3000 OLS provides open optical transport across both C- and L-bands, while Mosaic Network Controller acts as the OLS domain controller within the demo's hierarchical control architecture, integrating with higher-layer multi-vendor orchestrators. By bringing coherent interfaces, OLS technology and software control together, the showcase highlights interoperability across multiple network layers. Ahead of ECOC, Adtran hosted the OIF test run in Gdynia, enabling participating companies to validate interoperability, test integrations and prepare for the live demo.

"Open networking only moves forward when companies are prepared to do the work together," commented Ryan Schmidt, GM of optical transport at Adtran. "Joint validation, from early testing through to live multi-vendor demonstrations, gives operators the confidence to deploy open optical architectures in real-world networks. That collaboration is becoming increasingly vital as optical architectures grow more open and more distributed. Ultimately, operators need to know they can choose the right technology for each part of their network without giving up simplicity, performance or the freedom to evolve."

OIF Brings Industry-Wide Interoperability to Life at ECOC 2026, Accelerating Scalable, Efficient Networks for the AI Era

OIF returns to ECOC 2026 with a live, multi-vendor interoperability demo featuring 39 participating companies. Spanning optical, electrical, energy efficient and management interfaces, the demo highlights interoperability across Optical Systems, 448G 224G Common Electrical I/O (CEI), CMIS, Co-Packaging, Energy Efficient Interfaces and more, advancing scalable, efficient AI-era networks.

Visit OIF at booth #2126 or learn more at www.oiforum.com/meetings-events/oif-ecoc-2026.

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the majority shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

Published by

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

www.adtran.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260917984277/en/

Contacts:

For media

Gareth Spence

+44 1904 699 358

public.relations@adtran.com

For investors

Rob Fink

+1 646 809 4048

investor.relations@adtran.com