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WKN: A2JHZH | ISIN: US15677J1088 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Frankfurt
03.02.26 | 21:55
58,50 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
DAYFORCE INC Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
17.09.2026 14:06 Uhr
101 Leser
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HR Path Strengthens Its Dayforce Capabilities in the UK & Ireland with the Acquisition of ModusForce

PARIS, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Path, a global leader in HR consulting and HRIS solutions, is proud to announce its strategic acquisition of ModusForce, a UK-based company specialising in Dayforce and Dayforce HCM consulting, Payroll and Workforce Management, further reinforcing its presence across the UK & Ireland markets.

With a presence in 34 countries and a team of approximately 2,900 professionals, HR Path is a trusted partner for businesses navigating the complexities of Human Resources. Specialising in advisory, implementation, and operational services, HR Path delivers cutting-edge solutions designed to enhance efficiency and foster growth. Since its founding in 2001, the company has remained steadfast in its mission to transform HR practices globally.

Since its launch, ModusForce has established itself as a trusted Dayforce consultancy, helping organisations transform and optimise HR, Payroll and Workforce Management. Through advisory, implementation, change, optimisation and managed support services, ModusForce combines deep Dayforce expertise with a practical, delivery-focused approach to help clients maximise the value of their investment.

This acquisition represents a significant milestone for HR Path, reinforcing its leadership in the HR industry and expanding its presence in the United Kingdom and Ireland. ModusForce's specialised focus on Dayforce perfectly complements HR Path's ambition to drive organisational growth and excellence through strategic HR solutions.

The acquisition of ModusForce strengthens HR Path's ability to cover the entire United Kingdom & Ireland markets with deeper Dayforce expertise across HCM, Workforce Management and Payroll. It follows the acquisitions of Three Plus Consulting in 2024, a UK-based Workday specialist; IntSys in 2025, a Northern Ireland-based company specialising in Workday integration and HR technology services; and Eaton Square in 2025, an Ireland and UK-based consulting firm specialising in Technology, People and Business Consulting, with expertise across Dayforce, UKG, Workday, Access, HiBob, Sage and Microsoft. Together, these strategic moves ensure a comprehensive presence and delivery capability throughout the region.

"The acquisition of ModusForce is a strategic move that supports our ambition to be the global reference in HR transformation," said Chris Howarth, Partner at HR Path. "Their deep Dayforce expertise and strong client relationships in the UK & Ireland complement our global capabilities, enabling us to deliver even more value to our clients. This partnership is not only about growth - it's about synergy, innovation, and shared commitment to excellence."

Contact:
Fabienne LATOUR - Fabienne.latour@hr-path.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hr-path-strengthens-its-dayforce-capabilities-in-the-uk--ireland-with-the-acquisition-of-modusforce-302880590.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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