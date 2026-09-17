

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's households became slightly less negative in September as the general economic outlook improved, survey data from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.



The consumer sentiment index rose to -10.8 in September from -11.3 in the previous month.



The index measuring outlook regarding the general economic situation in the country improved to -17.7 in September from -19.3 in August. The past financial situation index also rose to -22.7 from -23.8.



Meanwhile, households' expectations regarding their own financial situation over the next twelve months weakened to -7.2 from -5.4. However, consumers considered the time more favorable for making major purchases compared to August, with the corresponding index rising to -1.6 from -4.9.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News