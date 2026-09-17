HPQ Silicon Inc.: Novacium Secures First Order for More Than 100 AA NOVA Battery Packs to Equip an Interceptor Drone from Alta Ares, a European Counter-Drone Company

This order, placed by Alta Ares, marks:

A first commercial order for more than 100 battery packs intended for the interceptor drone developed by Alta Ares, a French company selected by the DGA as part of the ELISA innovation partnership

The culmination of nearly six months of co-development between the Novacium and Alta Ares teams, validated by a successful test campaign involving ten prototypes in July 2026;

An AA NOVA 6S3P 15,000 mAh pack that is lighter than Alta Ares' reference battery, thanks to an optimized design and the higher energy density of Novacium's silicon-based cells.

MONTREAL and SOLAIZE, France, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. (TSX-V: HPQ, OTCQB: HPQFF, FRA: O08) is pleased to inform its shareholders that its strategic partner, NOVACIUM SAS, a French deep-tech company specializing in the development and production of silicon-based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries, has announced that it has received from Alta Ares a first commercial order for the supply of more than 100 AA NOVA 6S3P 15,000 mAh battery packs incorporating lithium-ion cells using its silicon-based anode technology.

These packs are intended to power the X-Lock, Alta Ares' interceptor drone. The X-Lock is a short- to medium-range quadcopter interceptor guided by the company's onboard artificial intelligence software, Pixel Lock. This order represents the first commercial application of Novacium's silicon-based anode technology in an interceptor drone system, a European counter-drone defence solution developed in collaboration with major industrial players [1]-

Alta Ares is a French defence technology company specializing in counter-drone systems and onboard artificial intelligence. Selected alongside MBDA as part of the ELISA (Équipement Léger d'Interception de Système Autonome) innovation partnership launched by France's Directorate General of Armaments (DGA), the company also won a NATO innovation challenge in 2025 focused on the early detection and identification of aerial threats. It subsequently participated, alongside other companies, in an integrated systems test campaign conducted at DGA sites in collaboration with NATO and Ukrainian representatives [1][2]. Its Pixel Lock software and technologies are used and have been proven in real combat conditions in Ukraine [3]-

Novacium is approaching this project with a growing presence in the French and European defence ecosystem. In July 2026, the company received from LN Innov, Novacium's partner in the electric propulsion system ("EPS"), a first order for the supply of GEN3 6S1P 6,000 mAh battery packs for FPV (First Person View) drones intended for a regiment of the French Army.

Novacium has also entered into discussions with the Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) regarding a potential project that could be submitted under the RAPID program (Régime d'appui à l'innovation duale) administered by the Defence Innovation Agency (AID). No funding decision has been made at this stage. The company has also held discussions with the NATO Energy Security Centre of Excellence, based in Vilnius, regarding energy autonomy issues for armed forces.

These initiatives and collaborations illustrate Novacium's progress in evaluating its technologies for defence applications related to energy storage and energy autonomy.

Nearly Six Months of Collaboration Between Novacium and Alta Ares

This order is the culmination of co-development work carried out in close collaboration by the Novacium and Alta Ares teams for nearly six months. The objective was to design a battery pack that precisely meets the demanding specifications of an interceptor drone in terms of power, reliability and onboard weight.



Image 1) The AA NOVA 6S3P 15,000 mAh battery pack developed by Novacium with Alta Ares

In July 2026, a test campaign was conducted on ten AA NOVA pack prototypes. These prototypes fully met the performance and reliability criteria established by Alta Ares, leading to this first commercial order for more than 100 units. The ordered packs will be delivered to Alta Ares before the end of September 2026. This first order could subsequently lead to an ongoing supply agreement, subject to in-service results and Alta Ares' procurement decisions.

A Battery Designed for Performance and Weight Reduction

The AA NOVA 6S3P 15,000 mAh pack incorporates 18 cylindrical 21700 GEN3 "high-current" cells rated at 5,000 mAh each. These cells are capable of a 25C discharge rate, equivalent to a maximum current of 125 A per cell, providing a particularly high level of power that is essential during the acceleration and manoeuvring phases of an interceptor drone.

Beyond power, weight reduction was the differentiating factor during testing. At performance levels that were at least equivalent, the AA NOVA pack proved lighter than the reference battery previously used by Alta Ares. This weight advantage results from an optimized pack design and the higher energy density of Novacium's silicon-based cells compared with conventional graphite-anode cells.

For an interceptor drone, reducing weight can, depending on the aircraft configuration and operating conditions, help improve parameters such as agility, acceleration, endurance or available payload. These parameters are particularly important in an interception mission, where speed and responsiveness play an essential role.

In parallel with this first order, the Novacium and Alta Ares teams are continuing their work to further improve battery performance. The packs in this first batch incorporate 5,000 mAh GEN3 "high-current" cells. Future versions could incorporate 6,000 mAh GEN4 "high-current" cells currently under development, with the objective of increasing pack capacity and, depending on the selected configuration, endurance or available payload, while maintaining the required power level.

"Designing the battery for the interceptor drone of a company selected under a DGA program and which won a NATO innovation challenge is an important milestone for the entire team," said Jed Kraiem, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Novacium SAS. "This order is the culmination of nearly six months of work carried out in close collaboration with the Alta Ares teams. It demonstrates that our silicon-based anode technology provides a concrete and measurable advantage [4], in this case significant weight reduction at performance levels that are at least equivalent, in one of the most demanding defence applications. This first order helps position Novacium as a credible French player in the development of advanced energy solutions for drone systems, an area that represents a major technological and industrial sovereignty challenge. Additional discussions are already underway to extend this collaboration."

"For an interceptor like the X-Lock, every gram counts: the battery directly affects the aircraft's agility and endurance. The packs developed with Novacium enabled us to reduce weight while maintaining at least equivalent performance, which translates very concretely in flight. We appreciated the responsiveness and professionalism of their teams, and being able to rely on French cell technology fully aligns with our sovereignty approach," said Julien Théodore, Design Authority Airborne at Alta Ares.

A First Commercial Order Opening New Opportunities

This first order comes at a time when a significant share of high-performance lithium-ion cells comes from suppliers located outside Europe. By equipping Alta Ares' interceptor drone, Novacium is positioning itself at the centre of a strategic challenge involving technological sovereignty, performance and security of supply for European defence systems.

The transition from a test campaign to a commercial order for more than 100 units, with the prospect of an ongoing supply agreement, provides a concrete reference that could support the development of new commercial opportunities in the drone and defence sectors.

"We would like to warmly thank the Alta Ares teams for their cooperation, availability and excellent spirit of collaboration throughout this project. It is this relationship of trust that made this result possible, and we look forward to continuing it," said Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon Inc., which itself, IS President of Novacium.

Additional Information:

[1] NATO - Alta Ares won the competition with a system using artificial intelligence for the early detection and identification of threats. [Source: NATO - Innovation for the Front Line].

[2] NATO confirms that Alta Ares participated, alongside other companies, in a campaign during which integrated systems were evaluated against simulated and real targets at DGA test facilities. [Source: NATO - Ukraine Support: Counter-Glide Bomb Solutions Tested].

[3] According to Alta Ares, Pixel Lock has been developed and validated in real combat conditions within Ukrainian units since 2025. [Source: Alta Ares - MBDA x Alta Ares: an unprecedented partnership for a rapid and sovereign response to the drone threat].

[4] Detailed comparative technical data, including the weight of the AA NOVA pack and that of the reference battery, are not disclosed for confidentiality reasons.

About Novacium SAS

Novacium is a French deep-tech company based in Solaize, specializing in developing silicon-based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries using a proprietary process. The company also designs custom battery cells and packs for demanding applications, particularly in the defence, aerospace and portable energy sectors.

About Alta Ares

Alta Ares is a French defence technology company specializing in air defence and counter-drone solutions based on onboard artificial intelligence. Its technologies have been presented as part of NATO innovation initiatives and tested during campaigns involving NATO, the DGA and Ukrainian representatives. Alta Ares was also selected, alongside MBDA, as part of the ELISA innovation partnership launched by the DGA. The company develops a range of effectors and software solutions designed to counter the growing drone threat.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. is a Quebec-based industrial issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: HPQ), focused on innovation in advanced materials and developing critical processes.

HPQ holds a strategic 36.8% equity interest in Novacium, its research, development and commercialization partner. Together, HPQ and Novacium are developing next-generation silicon-based anode materials (Gen3 and Gen4) for batteries, pursuing commercialization of ENDURA+ lithium-ion cells, and developing innovative technologies for clean hydrogen production and energy recovery from waste materials. HPQ holds the exclusive rights to commercialize these technologies in North America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions regarding technological performance, market demand, permitting, financing, supply chains and economic conditions. These statements involve significant risks, including delays, regulatory issues, competition, availability of financing and macroeconomic uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Detailed risk factors are presented in HPQ's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+. Forward-looking statements are provided solely to outline management's future expectations and objectives. A more detailed cautionary note regarding forward-looking information related to the HPQ Endura+ batteries project is available for download [here]. Additional information regarding the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website at www.hpqsilicon.com/.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

NOVACIUM SAS

Dr. Jed Kraiem, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer

info@novacium.com

HPQ Silicon Inc.

Bernard J. Tourillon, BAA, MBA, President and CEO

info@hpqsilicon.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a583994-0e4d-41f7-9779-ca94a56d2f4c