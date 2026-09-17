Superior Group of Companies: The Office Gurus Strengthens Executive Leadership Team to Accelerate Next Phase of Global Growth

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Office Gurus (TOG), a business segment of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC), announced the appointments of Mark Lyndsell as Executive Vice President of Global Operations and Troy Sanders as Vice President of Business Development. Together, they bring more than six decades of BPO, contact center, operations and sales leadership experience to TOG.

"TOG has reached an important point in our evolution," said Dominic Leide, President of The Office Gurus. "Mark and Troy bring the experience and leadership to help us significantly scale the successful, technology-driven platform we've built."

Lyndsell brings more than 30 years of global operations experience, most recently as Senior Vice President, Delivery, Americas at TTEC, leading a multi-country delivery organization generating approximately $850 million in annual revenue. As EVP of Global Operations, he will lead TOG's global operations, focusing on operational excellence and advancing the company's Experience Process Outsourcing (EPO) delivery model.

Sanders brings more than 30 years of BPO and contact center sales leadership experience, including new business development for organizations such as iQor and Startek. As VP of Business Development, he will focus on expanding TOG's new-client pipeline and brings the relationship-based sales mentality that TOG values.

The appointments support TOG's continued advancement of its EPO strategy and its investment in GuruSuite iX, its AI-enabled technology ecosystem supporting agent performance, quality assurance, training and customer interaction automation. "Our objective isn't simply to become bigger - it's to become a better, more capable partner for our clients," Leide said.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect,""anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "project," "potential," or "plan" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the Company's capital allocation strategy and growth. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may materially adversely affect the anticipated results. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including those risks described in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 entitled "Risk Factors" and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements made herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

About The Office Gurus

The Office Gurus is a global provider of customer experience and business process outsourcing solutions, combining engaged people, operational expertise and AI-enabled technology to help organizations improve customer experience and business performance.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC)

Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC's commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Investors@superiorgroupofcompanies.com

