Brutus Mining Inc. Contracts Geochemical Survey at the CW Copper Project in South-Central British Columbia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brutus Mining Inc. ("Brutus" or the "Company") (CSE: BRU), is pleased to announce that it has engaged Palliser Exploration Ltd. ("Palliser") to carry out a comprehensive geochemical soil sampling survey for the CW Copper Project ("CW", or the "Project"), located approximately one hundred (100) kilometres north of Kamloops, British Columbia. Brutus has an option to earn a 100% interest in five (5) contiguous mineral claims at CW totaling 2,894.56 hectares that cover historical, early-stage stratiform massive sulphide occurrences.

Highlights of the CW Copper Project

Located within Paleozoic metasedimentary and metavolcanic rocks of the Eagle Bay Assemblage and Fennell Formation - a mineral belt prospective for both volcanogenic massive sulphides (" VMS ") and structurally controlled gold-bearing vein deposits.

") and structurally controlled gold-bearing vein deposits. Host to five (5) historical copper-gold ± silver-lead-zinc mineral showings: McCarthy (semi-massive sulphide), Honeymoon and the past-producing Queen Bess (polymetallic veins), and Axel 1 and 2 (disseminated to massive sulphides). 1

Excellent year-round access via Highway 5 and existing forest service roads. Kamloops, BC is a regional well-established mining hub that offers a wide variety of exploration services and experienced contractors.







Figure 1 - CW Copper Project Location Map2

About the CW Soil Survey

The 2026 soil survey is planned to consist of approximately fifteen hundred (1,500) soil samples collected on 100 metre spaced lines at 100 metre intervals along each line (the "Survey"), which is designed to provide Project-wide exploration scope to infill areas of the Project not covered by the limited soil sampling conducted by historical exploration (Please see Figure 2). The objective of the Survey is to detect additional areas at CW that may be anomalous for copper, gold, silver, lead and zinc in order to provide a baseline for future exploration by the Company. Work is expected to commence on or about September 21, 2026 and be completed by mid-October 2026.



Figure 2 - CW Copper Project Showings and Soil Survey Sample Locations

References:

1 - NI-43-101 Technical Report on the CW Property, British Columbia, effective January 6, 2026, by Strickland, D., P.Geo.

2 - NI-43-101 Technical Report on the Chu Chua Property, British Columbia, effective September 1, 2021, by Raffel, J., et al.

Statement of Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Luke van der Meer, P. Geo., a geological consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person for Brutus as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. van der Meer has examined information regarding the historical and current exploration at CW, which includes a high-level review of the historical sampling, analytical, and procedures underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

The qualified person has not verified the information on the adjacent properties. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby and/or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's CW Property.

Management cautions that historical results collected and reported by operators unrelated to Brutus have not been verified nor confirmed by its Qualified Person; however, the historical results create a scientific basis for ongoing work at CW. Management further cautions that references to historical results, discoveries and published resource estimates on adjacent or nearby mineral properties, or other properties located within the Eagle Bay Assemblage and Fennell Formation, whether in reference to stated current resource estimates or historical resource estimates, are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Project.

About Brutus Mining Inc.

Brutus Mining Inc. (CSE: BRU) is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of high potential copper-gold assets in Tier-1 mining jurisdictions. The Company's flagship asset is the CW Property, a 2,894-hectare copper-gold project located approximately 100 kilometres north of Kamloops, British Columbia, as described herein. Brutus is committed to unlocking value for its shareholders through systematic exploration of district-scale projects positioned to benefit from the growing global demand for critical minerals. The Company continues to assess other critical minerals properties in Canada in order to build a well-structured property portfolio, thus offering multiple opportunities to investors for new mineral discoveries.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Christos Doulis

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (604) 636-7335

info@brutusmining.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Brutus, future growth potential for Brutus and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of copper, gold and other metals; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Brutus' ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward looking information and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Project and its mineralization potential; the Company's objectives, goals, or future plans with respect to the Project; further exploration work on the Project in the future; potential benefits of conducting the Survey. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things, the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial and economic advice that the Company has received is reliable and are based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of well results and the geology, continuity and grade of copper, gold and other metal deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs or in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; increased costs and restrictions on operations due to compliance with environmental and other requirements; increased costs affecting the metals industry and increased competition in the metals industry for properties, qualified personnel, and management. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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