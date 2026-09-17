

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Global markets are trading on a positive note as the Fed's first rate hike since 2023 eased uncertainty surrounding the monetary police regime in the U.S. The pause on interest rates by Bank of England also supported market sentiment.



The Federal Reserve on Wednesday unanimously decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate by quarter percentage point to 3.75 - 4 percent. The FOMC acknowledged that inflation remains elevated and committed itself to delivering price stability.



Wall Street Futures are trading in firmly positive territory. Major benchmarks in Europe are also trading well above the flatline. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note amidst anxiety ahead of Bank of Japan's widely expected interest rate hike.



The six-currency Dollar Index has edged up as the Fed's Summary of Economic Projections indicated one more Fed rate hike in 2026. Sovereign bond yields eased in the U.S. but hardened elsewhere.



Crude oil prices have decreased more than a percent amidst easing worries over supply disruptions in the damaged Saudi pipeline.



Gold has shed more than half a percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a positive note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 51,902.50, up 0.85% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,621.10, up 0.91% Germany's DAX at 25,657.54, up 0.39% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,713.55, up 0.23% France's CAC 40 at 8,158.54, up 0.22% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,301.20, up 0.55% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 64,261.00, up 0.53% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,732.40, up 0.41% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,875.60, down 0.41% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,604.29, down 0.44% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,715.41, down 0.04%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 99.68, up 0.07% EUR/USD at 1.1479, up 0.12% GBP/USD at 1.3404, up 0.17% USD/JPY at 155.58, down 0.44% USD/CHF at 0.8253, up 0.00% AUD/USD at 0.7109, up 0.31%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.987%, down 0.34% Germany at 3.5256%, up 0.42% France at 4.499%, up 0.63% U.K. at 5.3031%, up 0.01% Japan at 3.002%, up 0.23%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $103.63, down 2.08% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $100.87, down 1.52% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,362.87, down 0.56% Silver Futures (Dec) at $64.57, down 0.54%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $76,313.28, up 0.53% Ethereum at $2,432.61, up 1.27% BNB at $722.72, up 1.65% XRP at $1.29, up 0.48% Solana at $99.74, up 2.57%



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