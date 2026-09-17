Eva Live Inc.: Eva Defense Unveils Next-generation Low-noise Autonomous Drone Prototype Designed For Stealth-oriented Operations

New Prototype Combines Reduced Acoustic Signature, Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Flight as Eva Defense Accelerates Development of Next-Generation Unmanned Systems

LAS VEGAS, Nev., Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eva Live Inc. (NASDAQ: GOAI) ("Eva Live" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence technology company, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Eva Defense Inc. ("Eva Defense"), has unveiled a next-generation low-noise autonomous drone prototype designed for stealth-oriented defense, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance applications.

The prototype represents another major step in Eva Defense's strategy to build an integrated ecosystem combining advanced unmanned aircraft, artificial intelligence, autonomous mission software and resilient communications.

Unlike conventional small unmanned aircraft that can produce a readily identifiable acoustic signature, Eva Defense's prototype is being engineered with low-noise operation as a core design objective, with the goal of reducing the aircraft's acoustic detectability during missions where discretion is critical.

The aircraft is also being designed as an intelligent autonomous platform rather than simply a remotely piloted drone. Eva Defense intends for future versions of the platform to integrate with the Company's SwarmOS technology, allowing artificial intelligence to assist with mission planning, navigation, sensor information, fleet coordination and management of multiple autonomous aircraft from a unified command environment.

Potential applications include intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), perimeter monitoring, infrastructure protection, communications relay, reconnaissance and other defense and security missions where autonomous operation and a reduced acoustic footprint could provide significant operational advantages.

DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM EXPERIENCED MILITARY AND TECHNOLOGY LEADERS

Development of Eva Defense's technology roadmap is being guided by the Company's Defense Advisory Board, including General Robert Brooks Brown, U.S. Army (Ret.), a retired four-star general and former Commanding General of U.S. Army Pacific, and technology and cybersecurity executive Ross Mandel

General Brown served more than 38 years in the U.S. Army and commanded U.S. Army Pacific, I Corps and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth, and the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning.

Eva Defense's advisory board was established to take an active role in helping direct product development, requirements and testing priorities so that the Company's technologies are developed around the practical requirements of government and defense users.

"We don't want to build another conventional drone. Our objective is to build an intelligent aircraft that can operate autonomously, operate quietly and ultimately work cooperatively with other autonomous systems," said David Boulette, Chief Executive Officer of Eva Live Inc. "Having experienced military leaders such as four-star General Robert Brown involved in our development process gives our engineering team something incredibly valuable - direct input from people who understand how these technologies could actually be used in the field."

BUILDING AN AI-POWERED DEFENSE ECOSYSTEM

The new prototype is part of a broader Eva Defense technology architecture currently centered around three complementary areas:

Autonomous Aircraft: Compact unmanned platforms designed around autonomous operation, advanced sensing and reduced acoustic signatures.

SwarmOS: Eva Defense's AI-powered command-and-control architecture being developed to allow a single operator to plan and coordinate missions involving multiple autonomous aircraft.

Resilient Communications: Advanced communications technologies designed to maintain connectivity and mission capability in challenging environments, including environments where conventional GPS or radio-frequency communications may be degraded or denied.

Eva Defense has separately entered into a development program targeting a sub-55-pound resilient communications UAS designed for operation in Denied, Degraded, Intermittent and Limited ("DDIL") environments. That program is targeting secure communications, autonomous mission execution, resilient networking and future integration with intelligent fleet-management capabilities.

Together, these initiatives are intended to create a modular defense ecosystem in which aircraft, artificial intelligence and communications infrastructure operate as a coordinated platform rather than as independent technologies.

FROM PROTOTYPE TO PLATFORM

Eva Defense plans to continue development and testing of the new low-noise prototype while evaluating improvements to flight characteristics, acoustic performance, autonomous navigation, endurance, payload integration and communications.

The Company believes the prototype represents an important step toward its larger objective: developing autonomous unmanned systems capable of operating with progressively less human intervention while coordinating with other aircraft and providing operators with real-time intelligence and mission control.

"The drone itself is only the beginning," Boulette continued. "Our larger vision is an autonomous defense network where AI can coordinate aircraft, sensors and communications systems together. We believe the combination of low-noise aircraft, autonomous intelligence and resilient communications can create an entirely new class of unmanned defense platform."

About Eva Defense Inc.

Eva Defense Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eva Live Inc. focused on developing artificial intelligence technologies for defense, autonomous systems, unmanned platforms, resilient communications and advanced command-and-control applications. Eva Defense is building an integrated ecosystem intended to combine autonomous aircraft, artificial intelligence, multi-platform coordination and advanced communications technologies for government, defense and security applications.

About Eva Live Inc.

Eva Live Inc. (NASDAQ: GOAI) is an artificial intelligence technology company developing and commercializing AI-powered platforms across multiple industries. Through Eva Defense Inc., the Company is applying its artificial intelligence technology to autonomous systems, unmanned platforms, communications and next-generation defense applications.



For more information, visit www.eva.live

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