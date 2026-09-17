First Breach Announces Three-Year Ammunition Supply and Distribution Agreement with SAS Ammo

Monthly purchases of 5.56mm and 9mm ammunition scheduled to increase from 3 million to a minimum of 8 million rounds, supporting expanded manufacturing operations

HAGERSTOWN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / First Breach Inc. (NASDAQ:FBDT) ("First Breach" or the "Company"), a U.S. based developer and manufacturer of defense technologies, today announced that it has entered into a three-year ammunition supply and distribution agreement with SAS Ammo ("SAS"), an ammunition retailer and wholesale distributor owned by veterans and law enforcement professionals. The agreement establishes monthly purchasing commitments beginning in October 2026, increasing from 3 million rounds to a minimum of 8 million rounds as First Breach continues to scale its ammunition production and sales.

Based in Martinsburg, West Virginia, SAS serves customers nationwide, including individual shooters, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, instructors and law enforcement agencies. Its retail and wholesale channels provide an opportunity to broaden distribution of First Breach's American-made ammunition.

The agreement covers 5.56mm and 9mm ammunition manufactured at First Breach's ISO 9001:2015 certified facility in Hagerstown, Maryland. Monthly purchase commitments are scheduled as follows:

October through December 2026: 3 million rounds per month , consisting of 2 million 5.56mm rounds and 1 million 9mm rounds.

, consisting of 2 million 5.56mm rounds and 1 million 9mm rounds. January through March 2027: 5 million rounds per month , consisting of 3 million 5.56mm rounds and 2 million 9mm rounds.

, consisting of 3 million 5.56mm rounds and 2 million 9mm rounds. April 2027 through the remainder of the agreement: A minimum of 8 million rounds per month , consisting of at least 5 million 5.56mm rounds and 3 million 9mm rounds.

The agreement provides for SAS to purchase First Breach's entire output of these two calibers, subject to specified purchasing and supply conditions. First Breach will serve as SAS's exclusive supplier of 5.56mm and 9mm ammunition, with provisions allowing alternative sourcing if the Company cannot meet SAS's requirements.

"This agreement represents a significant commercial milestone for First Breach, connecting our expanded manufacturing capacity with a defined schedule of ammunition purchases," said Jeffrey Low, Chief Executive Officer of First Breach. "We have worked with SAS to establish a mutually beneficial relationship that supports broader distribution of our ammunition and gives us greater visibility into production planning. Their experience serving the shooting and law enforcement communities makes them a strong distribution partner as we scale deliveries while maintaining the quality, consistency and reliability our customers expect."

The agreement follows First Breach's September 1, 2026, announcement of increased ammunition manufacturing capacity. The installation of new loading and inspection equipment increased the Company's production capacity by approximately 175%, providing the capability to manufacture up to 20 million rounds per month as it transitions to a 24-hour production schedule. The SAS agreement represents a commercial step toward utilizing that expanded capacity.

"Working with a vertically integrated U.S. manufacturing partner was a key driver in our decision to enter into this agreement," said Daniel Berito of SAS Ammo. "First Breach's ability to produce ammunition components and finished rounds in-house provides the manufacturing control and accountability we value in a supply partner. As a company owned by veterans and law enforcement professionals, supporting American manufacturing is important to us. This relationship brings that commitment together with a defined supply schedule to support our customers across our retail and wholesale channels."

Expanding ammunition production and sales remains central to First Breach's strategy as an American-made defense technologies company. The Company continues to grow its ammunition operations while advancing drone development and building manufacturing capabilities for U.S.-made unmanned systems. These efforts build on its domestic manufacturing infrastructure, precision engineering and commitment to quality as it develops a broader defense technology business.

About First Breach

First Breach Inc. is an ISO 9001:2015 certified, American-made defense technologies company focused on manufacturing match-grade ammunition components, finished ammunition, and developing next-generation unmanned aerial systems for commercial, law enforcement, and military markets. The Company manufactures its products in-house at its Hagerstown, Maryland facility, where it produces brass cups, casings, projectiles, lead cores, lead wire, and completed ammunition with rigorous quality control standards. First Breach is also advancing its drone strategy through the development of U.S.-made unmanned systems, leveraging advanced engineering, robotics, ISR and sensor technologies, and precision manufacturing capabilities to address evolving defense, homeland security, law enforcement, and commercial requirements across domestic and international markets.

For more information, please visit: First Breach

About SAS Ammo

SAS Ammo is an ammunition retailer and wholesale distributor based in Martinsburg, West Virginia, owned by veterans and law enforcement professionals. Operating from a 10,000-square-foot warehouse, the company maintains on-site inventory for shipment to customers nationwide. Its team brings experience in military service, law enforcement, logistics and the firearms industry. SAS serves recreational and competitive shooters, retailers, ranges, instructors and law enforcement agencies through online sales, wholesale relationships and participation in firearm industry events.

For more information, visit www.sasmunitions.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and include statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, strategies, future events, future performance, business prospects, growth initiatives, acquisitions, market opportunities, capital resources, operational objectives, and other statements that are predictive in nature. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs regarding future developments and their potential effect on the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in economic, business, market, competitive, regulatory, technological, legal, and geopolitical conditions; the Company's ability to meet SAS's requirements, the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; access to capital and financing; industry developments; and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update, revise, or publicly disclose any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or changes in expectations occurring after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Frank Pogubila

Partner

Integrous Communications

Phone: 951.946.5288

Email: fpogubila@integcom.us

Website: www.firstbreach.com

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SOURCE: First Breach

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/first-breach-announces-three-year-ammunition-supply-and-distribution-a-1222755