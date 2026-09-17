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CG

WKN: A422L6 | ISIN: CA1320631080 | Ticker-Symbol: BHQ2
Frankfurt
17.09.26 | 15:43
0,525 Euro
+1,94 % +0,010
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAMBRIA GOLD MINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAMBRIA GOLD MINES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5150,59516:39
ACCESS Newswire
17.09.2026 15:02 Uhr
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

ECC Ventures 4 Corp.: ECC Ventures 4 Announces Termination of Agreement With Cambria Gold Mines Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / ECC Ventures 4 Corp. ("ECC4" or the "Company") (TSXV:ECCF.P) announces that the binding term sheet dated effective July 6, 2026, pursuant to which the Company proposed to acquire all of Cambria Gold Mines Inc. ("Cambria") rights to and interest in the Mt. Margaret copper and gold porphyry deposit, has been terminated by the parties in accordance with its terms. The transaction was intended to constitute the Company's Qualifying Transaction (as such term is defined by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV")).

The Company will make application to the TSXV for the reinstatement of trading of its common shares and anticipates that trading will resume within the next week.

The Company will continue to investigate and pursue other strategic opportunities with a view to enhancing shareholder value through the completion of a Qualified Transaction.

For more information, please contact Doug McFaul, Director, at 778-331-8505 or email: dmcfaul@emprisecapital.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ECC Ventures 4 Corp.

Doug McFaul
Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: ECC Ventures 4 Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/ecc-ventures-4-announces-termination-of-agreement-with-cambria-gold-1222906

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.