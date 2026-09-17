ECC Ventures 4 Corp.: ECC Ventures 4 Announces Termination of Agreement With Cambria Gold Mines Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / ECC Ventures 4 Corp. ("ECC4" or the "Company") (TSXV:ECCF.P) announces that the binding term sheet dated effective July 6, 2026, pursuant to which the Company proposed to acquire all of Cambria Gold Mines Inc. ("Cambria") rights to and interest in the Mt. Margaret copper and gold porphyry deposit, has been terminated by the parties in accordance with its terms. The transaction was intended to constitute the Company's Qualifying Transaction (as such term is defined by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV")).

The Company will make application to the TSXV for the reinstatement of trading of its common shares and anticipates that trading will resume within the next week.

The Company will continue to investigate and pursue other strategic opportunities with a view to enhancing shareholder value through the completion of a Qualified Transaction.

For more information, please contact Doug McFaul, Director, at 778-331-8505 or email: dmcfaul@emprisecapital.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ECC Ventures 4 Corp.

Doug McFaul

Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: ECC Ventures 4 Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/ecc-ventures-4-announces-termination-of-agreement-with-cambria-gold-1222906