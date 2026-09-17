New York Stock Exchange: American Savings Bank Jumps More Than 6% in Trading Debut: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 17th

American Savings Bank scored a winning debut as a publicly traded company. Shares of the American Savings Bank (NYSE: ASBH) rose 6.25% on Wednesday. On NYSE Live, CEO Ann Teranishi discussed the level of responsibility the firm has to support the needs of its customers.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time since 2023. The central bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points, while policymakers signaled another rate hike could take place later this year. In his news conference, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh emphasized that inflation remains too high.

Profound secured a $180 million Series D raise earlier this week. The round boosted Profound's valuation to $1.8 billion Co-founder + CEO James Cadwallader will join NYSE Live to explain how his platform Is uniquely built to win in the era of emerging technologies.

Sequen AI recently raised $90 million in Series B funding. The company elevated its valuation to $1.44 billion. The behavioral AI and enterprise software startup is launching Recursive Ranking Intelligence (RRI), an autonomous AI researcher.



Opening Bell

The New York Times (NYSE: NYT) marks 175 years since its founding.

Closing Bell

Nomura Holdings (NYSE: NMR) marks 100 years since its founding.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

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