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AS

WKN: A42MTK | ISIN: US02940M1009 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
17.09.26 | 16:22
17,400 US-Dollar
+0,46 % +0,080
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK NA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK NA 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.09.2026 15:12 Uhr
207 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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New York Stock Exchange: American Savings Bank Jumps More Than 6% in Trading Debut: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 17th

  • American Savings Bank scored a winning debut as a publicly traded company.
    • Shares of the American Savings Bank (NYSE: ASBH) rose 6.25% on Wednesday.
    • On NYSE Live, CEO Ann Teranishi discussed the level of responsibility the firm has to support the needs of its customers.
  • The Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time since 2023.
    • The central bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points, while policymakers signaled another rate hike could take place later this year.
    • In his news conference, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh emphasized that inflation remains too high.
  • Profound secured a $180 million Series D raise earlier this week.
    • The round boosted Profound's valuation to $1.8 billion
    • Co-founder + CEO James Cadwallader will join NYSE Live to explain how his platform Is uniquely built to win in the era of emerging technologies.
  • Sequen AI recently raised $90 million in Series B funding.
    • The company elevated its valuation to $1.44 billion.
    • The behavioral AI and enterprise software startup is launching Recursive Ranking Intelligence (RRI), an autonomous AI researcher.

Opening Bell
The New York Times (NYSE: NYT) marks 175 years since its founding.

Closing Bell
Nomura Holdings (NYSE: NMR) marks 100 years since its founding.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/american-savings-bank-jumps-more-than-6-in-trading-debut-nyse-content-update-302882094.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.