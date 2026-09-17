AIAI Holdings' Constellation Network Launches Dôr Patient Journey with Proactive MD, Expanding Transformational AI In Healthcare

Constellation Brings Dôr's Retail Intelligence Architecture to Healthcare

Connects Clinical, Scheduling, Call-Center and Staffing Data to Predict Care Needs, Optimize Provider Capacity and Improve Patient Access

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / AIAI Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:AIAI) ("Ai2" or the "Company"), an AI-enabled diversified holding company utilizing Transformational AI (TAI) to enhance portfolio performance announced today that its portfolio company, Constellation Network, through Dôr Technologies, has launched Dôr Patient Journey, a new healthcare intelligence platform. Developed in collaboration with Proactive MD, the platform is actively deployed within Proactive MD's care environment.

Patient Journey represents the first healthcare extension of Dôr's recently launched Retail Intelligence platform, applying the same underlying intelligence architecture, connecting physical-world activity with existing operational systems and Transformational AI to the delivery of care. In retail, Dôr connects physical customer traffic with point-of-sale, labor, weather, marketing and other operational data to understand why performance changed and what an operator should do next. In healthcare, Patient Journey connects physical care delivery with clinical, scheduling, call-center, staffing and other authorized operational data to understand what care actually requires and how healthcare organizations can respond more intelligently.

Patient Journey is designed to connect with any authorized API-accessible operating system, including electronic health records and practice management, scheduling, call-center and telephony, workforce and staffing platforms. Rather than requiring healthcare organizations to replace the systems they already use, Patient Journey creates an intelligence layer across them while adding an independent understanding of what physically occurred throughout the delivery of care.

Dôr's privacy-first sensing technology captures no patient identity. Its anonymous sensors record no images, video, audio or biometric identifiers and require nothing from the patients whose care they help measure. The result is a healthcare intelligence platform designed to connect what was scheduled, documented, billed and recorded with what actually happened in the physical world.

"Retail Intelligence proved this architecture in physical commerce. Patient Journey proves it transfers into an environment where minutes, staffing and physical capacity carry both economic and human consequences," said Todd Furniss, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of AIAI Holdings Corporation. "That is the thesis AIAI was built on: one Transformational AI architecture, applied to the real-world operations of industry after industry."

Proactive MD operates more than 80 Health Centers nationwide and is integrating hundreds of additional practices through the Proactive MD Alliance. Proactive MD's Advanced Primary Care environment represents the first healthcare deployment announced. The same underlying model of measure, connect, reconcile, explain, predict and optimize is designed to extend across primary and specialty care, imaging, infusion, rehabilitation, urgent care, ambulatory surgery centers and multisite healthcare networks.

"The opportunity is much bigger than measuring how long a patient waits in a room. If we can understand what patients actually need, what that care truly requires, and how that demand moves through the organization, we can build schedules and staffing around the real work instead of a standardized block," said Jeremy VanderKnyff, Chief Product Officer of Proactive MD. "That changes the experience for patients and for the care teams delivering it."

Dôr's Patient Journey is designed to help healthcare organizations:

Identify delays and bottlenecks as patients move through different stages of care.

Understand how appointment types vary in the time, rooms and staff they require.

Align schedules and staffing with observed care requirements and available capacity.

The launch extends the intelligence architecture underlying Dôr's Retail Intelligence platform into healthcare, reflecting Ai2's strategy of applying TAI to support product innovation and business growth.

Dôr Patient Journey is available now to qualified healthcare organizations. For more information or to request a demonstration, visit www.getdor.com.

About AIAI Holdings Corporation

AIAI Holdings Corporation (Ai2) (NASDAQ:AIAI) is an AI-enabled diversified holding company that acquires and grows companies across multiple industries. We expect to drive revenue and earnings growth throughout our portfolio by applying exclusively licensed Transformational AI to enhance operational efficiency and financial performance.

Ai2 is building a next-generation model for technology-enabled business operations, which is expected to create sustainable value for shareholders through the strategic integration of artificial intelligence across diverse industries.

About Dôr Technologies

Dôr Technologies builds privacy-first physical-intelligence platforms that connect real-world movement with operational systems and AI. Dôr's wireless sensing technology is deployed across more than 2,000 retail locations and serves as the physical-data foundation for Dôr Retail Intelligence. Dôr Patient Journey extends that architecture into healthcare operations by connecting anonymous physical flow with authorized clinical, scheduling, call-center, staffing and other operating data through an API-driven intelligence layer.

Dôr Technologies operates through Constellation Network, a portfolio company of AIAI Holdings Corporation.

About Constellation Network

Constellation Network is a technology company developing products at the intersection of AI, data infrastructure and blockchain. Its technologies connect trusted data, real-world operations and auditable digital infrastructure across commercial, enterprise and government environments. Learn more at www.constellationnetwork.io.

Constellation Network operates as a portfolio company of AIAI Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:AIAI).

About Proactive MD

Proactive MD is a national Advanced Primary Care organization that partners with employers, patients and health plans to deliver comprehensive, patient-centered care. Its model includes dedicated and shared Health Centers, payer partnerships, pharmacy strategy, patient advocacy and coordinated services designed to support patients across the continuum of care. Learn more at www.proactive.md.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and plans of the Company. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "would," "could," "should", "estimate," "plan," "predict," "project," "estimate", or "continue," or similar expressions, including the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations regarding its strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to our lack of operating history, our ability to attract new investments, our failure to manage growth effectively, our acquisition activities may pose risks that could harm our business, and our licensed AI may not perform up to the expected standards, as well as general business and economic conditions, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, technological developments, and other factors identified in the Company's most recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Registration Statement on Form S-1, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, the Company operates in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter become aware. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Matthew Selinger, Senior Partner

Integrous Communications

Email: mselinger@integcom.us

Phone: 415-572-8152

Visit and follow AIAI Holdings Corporation online:

Website: AIAI Holdings

LinkedIn: AIAI LinkedIn

X/Twitter: AIAI X | Twitter

Instagram: AIAI Instagram

Facebook: AIAI Facebook

SOURCE: AIAI Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/aiai-holdings-constellation-network-launches-d%c3%b4r-patient-jou-1222907