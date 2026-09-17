Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - American Antimony Corporation (OTCID: XTPT), operating as Xtra Energy Corp. ("American Antimony" or the "Company"), today announced the successful completion of an independent audit of the Company's financial statements by Integrität Audit, Accounting & Advisory, LLC ("Integrität CPA"), an independent registered public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board ("PCAOB"). The audit was conducted in accordance with the auditing standards of the PCAOB,

The completion of the audit represents a significant corporate milestone for American Antimony and an important step in the Company's broader capital markets strategy as management begins positioning the Company for a potential future transition from the OTC Markets toward a senior U.S. securities exchange.

The Company views the completion of PCAOB-audited financial statements as an important component of strengthening its financial reporting infrastructure, corporate governance, transparency, and readiness for the regulatory requirements associated with becoming an SEC-reporting issuer and pursuing a potential future senior exchange listing.

Strengthening the Company's Public-Market Foundation

Over the past several years, American Antimony has undergone a significant transformation centered around the exploration and development of its flagship American Antimony Project in Nevada.

As the Company's operational footprint has expanded, management has simultaneously worked to strengthen the corporate and financial infrastructure necessary to support its next stage of growth.

The completion of the independent audit represents an important advancement in that strategy.

The Company's broader capital markets initiatives are expected to focus on:

Advancing toward SEC reporting requirements;

Strengthening financial reporting and internal controls;

Enhancing transparency for current and prospective shareholders;

Expanding accessibility to institutional and sophisticated investors;

Evaluating the requirements associated with potential senior U.S. exchange listing standards; and

Establishing a corporate structure capable of supporting the Company's continued growth and development.

Management believes that building this institutional foundation alongside the continued technical advancement of the American Antimony Project is essential to positioning the Company for its next phase.

Independent Audit Completed by Integrität CPA

The Company's independent audit was conducted by Integrität CPA, an independent public accounting firm registered with the PCAOB. The audit was conducted in accordance with PCAOB auditing standards.

Integrität CPA provides assurance services to issuers, publicly quoted companies and other SEC registrants and is also registered with the Canadian Public Accountability Board ("CPAB").

The completion of the audit provides American Antimony with an important financial reporting foundation as the Company evaluates and advances the additional corporate, regulatory and market requirements associated with its long-term capital markets strategy.

Building the Company Alongside the Project

American Antimony's corporate advancement is occurring alongside substantial progress at the Company's flagship American Antimony Project in Nevada.

The Company has continued advancing exploration, metallurgy, permitting, geological modeling, infrastructure planning and staged mine-development initiatives throughout the historic Bernice Canyon antimony district.

Recent technical work has included Phase II drill planning, Photogrammetry-LiDAR modeling of historical underground workings, preliminary block modeling, structural mapping, district-wide access evaluations and continued evaluation of approximately 3.5 miles of historically mineralized strike.

Metallurgical testing has also demonstrated approximately 97% antimony recovery from high-grade material, supporting the Company's continued evaluation of a potentially scalable domestic antimony operation.

Management believes the combination of operational advancement and stronger public-company infrastructure is increasingly positioning American Antimony for a substantially different stage of corporate development.

CEO Commentary

"The completion of our independent PCAOB audit represents much more than an accounting milestone - it represents another major step in the evolution of American Antimony," said Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Antimony Corporation.

"We have spent years building the underlying project, validating the geology, demonstrating exceptional metallurgy and advancing a district-scale antimony opportunity in Nevada. At the same time, we recognize that developing a nationally significant critical-minerals company requires the corporate and financial infrastructure to match the quality of the asset."

Shahsavar continued:

"Completing this audit strengthens that foundation and allows us to begin advancing the next phase of our capital markets strategy. Our objective is clear: continue building American Antimony into a company capable of meeting the standards expected of a senior U.S. exchange while simultaneously advancing one of America's most compelling domestic antimony opportunities."

From OTC Markets Toward the Next Stage

American Antimony views its presence on the OTC Markets as an important part of the Company's development history. As the business continues to mature, however, management believes expanding the Company's access to the broader U.S. capital markets could provide significant long-term benefits.

A potential future senior exchange listing could, subject to satisfaction of all applicable requirements and approvals, provide greater market visibility, broader investor accessibility, increased institutional participation and additional opportunities to support the Company's long-term growth strategy.

The completion of the PCAOB audit represents an important foundational step in evaluating that pathway and does not constitute registration of the Company's securities with the Securities and Exchange Commission or qualifying on any national securities exchange.

The Company emphasizes that no assurance can be provided that it will qualify for, apply for, or ultimately obtain a listing on any senior securities exchange. Any future listing would remain subject to the Company's satisfaction of applicable financial, corporate governance, share-price, public-float and other listing requirements, as well as applicable regulatory and exchange approvals.

Building a Domestic Antimony Company for the Long Term

American Antimony's strategy extends beyond advancing an individual mineral property.

The Company is working to establish a vertically focused domestic antimony enterprise supported by a combination of district scale, high-grade primary stibnite mineralization, favorable metallurgy, low arsenic characteristics observed in tested material, infrastructure planning and a staged pathway toward production.

With approximately 97% recoveries demonstrated during metallurgical testing of high-grade material, the Company believes its Nevada project possesses characteristics that could differentiate it from many antimony projects where antimony occurs as a secondary or by-product commodity.

The completion of the independent audit adds another component to that strategy: building the financial reporting, governance and capital markets infrastructure necessary to support the Company's long-term ambitions.

American Antimony intends to continue advancing these corporate initiatives in parallel with exploration, permitting, mine planning and development activities at the American Antimony Project.

This is not simply about developing an antimony project. It is about building an American antimony company.

About Integrität Audit, Accounting & Advisory, LLC

Integrität Audit, Accounting & Advisory, LLC, doing business as Integrität CPA, is an independent accounting and advisory firm headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. The firm is registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board ("PCAOB") to provide assurance services for issuers, entities publicly quoted on U.S. exchanges and other SEC registrants. Integrität CPA is also registered with the Canadian Public Accountability Board ("CPAB") and is an OTC Markets Premium Service Provider.

For additional information, visit Integrität CPA's website: https://integritatcpa.com/





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About American Antimony Corporation

American Antimony Corporation (OTCID: XTPT), operating as Xtra Energy Corp., is advancing high-grade antimony assets in the United States to support secure, domestic supply of this critical industrial mineral, which is used in flame retardants, batteries, defense alloys, and emerging energy applications.

The Company's flagship American Antimony Project comprises approximately 201 claims totaling 4,153 acres in the prolific Bernice Canyon district of Nevada and includes the historically productive Antimony King Mine. Recent exploration and metallurgical work have returned exceptionally high antimony head grades, reinforcing the high-grade potential of the system.

In addition, the Company has expanded its Nevada footprint through the acquisition of 1,240 acres at the Stibium Creek Project in Lander County, a proven antimony corridor with established mineralization and infrastructure. American Antimony is pursuing a disciplined, staged development strategy encompassing exploration, permitting, metallurgy, and early-stage mining, with the objective of producing high-grade antimony concentrates to support domestic and global supply needs.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding future events or financial performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Such statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise capital, successfully execute its business plan, and achieve anticipated operational or financial results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, circumstances, or changes in expectations, except as required by applicable law. For a more complete discussion of risk factors and uncertainties, readers are encouraged to review the Company's disclosures filed with OTC Markets Group Inc., available at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/XTPT/disclosure.

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