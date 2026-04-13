Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - American Antimony Corporation, operating as Xtra Energy Corp. (OTCID: XTPT), today announced continued advancement of on-site development activities at its Antimony King Mine in Bernice Canyon, Nevada, in collaboration with Western Frontier Exploration & Mining.

The current phase of work is focused on integrating surface and underground data into a unified geological and operational framework, supporting the Company's transition from exploration and metallurgical validation toward mine planning and early-stage development.

This work builds upon prior milestones, including drone surveys, metallurgical testing, and Phase 1 drilling, which confirmed high-grade antimony mineralization and strong metallurgical performance.

Figure 1: Mineralized felsite dike observed in underground workings at the American Antimony Project, Nevada.

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Advancing Toward a 3D Geological & Operational Model

Western Frontier is actively conducting detailed structural mapping both above and below ground, targeting key mineralized zones associated with the Antimony King system.

This work is expected to:

Define structural controls on mineralization

Refine the geometry of the stibnite-bearing system

Support development of a high-resolution 3D geological model

Improve targeting for future development and extraction

The integration of surface mapping, underground access, and drone-based survey data is designed to create a comprehensive digital model of the project, enabling more precise planning and decision-making as the Company advances toward production.

Figure 2: Stibnite-bearing structural zone being mapped for 3D modeling

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Supporting Small Mine Permit Planning

In parallel with technical mapping efforts, Western Frontier is supporting evaluation and planning activities associated with the Company's Small Mine Permit strategy.

This includes:

Identifying optimal areas for initial mining activity

Evaluating access points and operational layouts

Supporting engineering inputs aligned with permitting requirements

Integrating geological data into mine planning scenarios

This work complements ongoing permitting efforts and aligns with the Company's disciplined, staged development approach, progressing from validated metallurgy toward controlled mining operations.

Expanded Drone Mapping & Field Sampling

Additional drone-based mapping surveys are being conducted across the property to further enhance spatial accuracy and structural interpretation.

At the same time, ongoing field sampling programs are being carried out to:

Validate mineralization across mapped structures

Identify additional zones of interest

Support correlation between surface and subsurface data

These efforts are intended to strengthen the Company's geological model while continuing to evaluate the broader potential of the Bernice Canyon system.

Figure 3: Sampling and structural targeting in progress

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Re-Establishing Access to Historic Workings

As part of current field operations, the Company is working to re-open and access the upper portal of the Antimony King Mine, a key step in advancing underground evaluation and future development planning.

Re-establishing access to historic workings is expected to:

Enable direct observation of mineralized zones in situ

Support underground mapping and sampling

Provide critical data for mine planning and modeling

Enhance understanding of structural continuity

CEO Commentary

"This phase of work represents a meaningful step forward as we transition from technical validation into operational planning," said Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Antimony Corporation.

"We are now integrating surface mapping, underground access, and drone data into a cohesive 3D model of the Antimony King system. This is exactly the type of work required to move a project toward real mining scenarios. Combined with our previously reported metallurgical results, we are building a clear pathway toward disciplined, staged development."

Building Toward Scalable Development

The Company's ongoing work with Western Frontier reflects a continued focus on methodical, data-driven advancement, integrating geology, engineering, and permitting into a unified development strategy.

With:

World-class drilling results

~30% Sb head grades

~63% concentrate production

~97% recovery rates

American Antimony continues to advance the Antimony King system as a high-grade, technically validated asset within the United States, positioned to support the development of large scale domestic antimony supply.

About American Antimony Corporation

American Antimony Corporation (OTCID: XTPT), operating as Xtra Energy Corp., is advancing high-grade antimony assets in the United States to support secure, domestic supply of this critical industrial mineral, which is used in flame retardants, batteries, defense alloys, and emerging energy applications.

The Company's flagship American Antimony Project comprises approximately 201 claims totaling 4,153 acres in the prolific Bernice Canyon district of Nevada and includes the historically productive Antimony King Mine. Recent exploration and metallurgical work have returned exceptionally high antimony head grades, reinforcing the high-grade potential of the system.

In addition, the Company has expanded its Nevada footprint through the acquisition of 1,240 acres at the Stibium Creek Project in Lander County, a proven antimony corridor with established mineralization and infrastructure. American Antimony is pursuing a disciplined, staged development strategy encompassing exploration, permitting, metallurgy, and early-stage mining, with the objective of producing high-grade antimony concentrates to support domestic and global supply needs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding future events or financial performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Such statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise capital, successfully execute its business plan, and achieve anticipated operational or financial results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, circumstances, or changes in expectations, except as required by applicable law. For a more complete discussion of risk factors and uncertainties, readers are encouraged to review the Company's disclosures filed with OTC Markets Group Inc., available at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/XTPT/disclosure.

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Source: American Antimony Corporation dba Xtra Energy Corporation