Xtra Energy Corp.: American Antimony Reports First MTA Results: 30.3% Sb Average Head Grade Produces 63% Sb Concentrate at 97% Recovery

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / American Antimony Corporation, operating as Xtra Energy Corp. (OTCID:XTPT), today announced excellent test results using material sourced from the Company's Antimony King Mine within the American Antimony Project in Bernice Canyon, Nevada. The test work was completed by ALS Metallurgy of Kamloops, BC, under the supervision of International Metallurgical and Environmental Inc. Historically, the Antimony King Mine has produced high-grade materials for the recovery of antimony. Test work results indicate that a simple flotation process can produce very high-grade antimony concentrates of approximately 63 percent antimony, at very high antimony recoveries of approximately 97 percent of the contained antimony.

A bulk sample of approximately 400 kilograms was provided to ALS Metallurgy for test work purposes. The test work program consisted of mineralogical evaluation, preliminary flotation tests and production of a bulk concentrate sample. Shown in the following two tables are detailed analysis of the bulk sample chemistry and the key mineralogical results provided by ALS Metallurgy.

ANALYSIS OF AMERICAN ANTIMONY BULK SAMPLE

Sample Assay - percent or g/tonne Sb Fe S Au Ag American Antimony Bulk Sample 30.2 0.9 12.4 0.28 10.4

MINERAL COMPOSITION OF AMERICAN ANTIMONY BULK SAMPLE Minerals Mineral Content

% Stibnite 41.8 Antimony Oxides 0.8 Pyrite 0.4 Arsenopyrite 0.2 Other Sulphide Minerals 0.3 Iron Oxides 1.0 Quartz 47.8 Calcium Carbonates 4.4 Other silicates 3.3 Total 100

Shown in the following table are the results of flotation testing of the bulk sample. A very high-grade antimony concentrate of approximately 63 percent antimony was produced. Recovery of antimony to this concentrate was also very high, in excess of 96 percent. This concentrate is expected to be very well received in the antimony concentrate market.

AMERICAN ANTIMONY BULK SAMPLE Overall Metallurgical Balance Product Weight Assay - percent or g/tonne Distribution - percent % grams Sb Fe S Au Ag Sb Fe S Au Ag ANTIMONY CONC. 45.4 910.7 62.6 1.0 26.2 0.52 24 96.7 36.5 98.0 86.5 96.8 CLEANER TAILINGS 3.9 77.3 11.6 2.9 3.54 0.30 4 1.5 9.0 1.1 4.2 1.4 FINAL TAILINGS 50.7 1016.8 1.05 1.3 0.20 0.05 0.4 1.8 54.5 0.8 9.3 1.8 Recalculated Feed 100.0 2004.8 29.4 1.2 12.1 0.27 11.3 100 100 100 100 100 Measured Feed 100.0 30.2 0.9 12.4 0.28 10.4

The bulk sample material did not show any significant weathering or degradation of metallurgical performance, due to exposure or prolonged stockpiling at the Antimony King mine site.

The antimony flotation concentrate is shown below in the following photograph. The process employed at ALS Metallurgy is very simple and incorporates grinding of the material to approximately 75 microns and conditioning the slurry with a simple flotation activator and flotation collector.

The flotation results seen in this test work demonstrates a key strength of the Antimony King project, the ability to produce exceptional quality concentrates at very high antimony recoveries.

These results also provides a strong technical foundation for advancing scalable concentrate production pathways. The achieved head grades, concentrate grades, and recovery metrics represent key performance benchmarks in flotation-based antimony processing and materially strengthen the Company's confidence in the Antimony King system, as it progresses through staged development.

Commentary from CEO Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Antimony Corporation.

"This is a defining milestone in our staged development strategy, high head grades are important, but converting them into premium-grade concentrate at high recovery is what ultimately demonstrates real production potential. A ~30% head grade upgrading to approximately 63% concentrate at ~97% recovery is unheard of for development-stage projects. These metrics highlight both the grade strength and metallurgical robustness of the Antimony King system and materially advance our confidence as we move toward scalable domestic concentrate production. The technical alignment we are seeing supports our broader objective of positioning Bernice Canyon as a meaningful U.S. source of high-grade antimony concentrate."

About American Antimony Corporation

American Antimony Corporation (OTCID:XTPT), operating as Xtra Energy Corp., is advancing high-grade antimony assets in the United States to support secure, domestic supply of this critical industrial mineral, which is used in flame retardants, batteries, defense alloys, and emerging energy applications.

The Company's flagship American Antimony Project comprises approximately 201 claims totaling 4,153 acres in the prolific Bernice Canyon district of Nevada and includes the historically productive Antimony King Mine. Recent exploration and metallurgical work have returned exceptionally high antimony head grades, reinforcing the high-grade potential of the system.

In addition, the Company has expanded its Nevada footprint through the acquisition of 1,240 acres at the Stibium Creek Project in Lander County, a proven antimony corridor with established mineralization and infrastructure. American Antimony is pursuing a disciplined, staged development strategy encompassing exploration, permitting, metallurgy, and early-stage mining, with the objective of producing high-grade antimony concentrates to support domestic and global supply needs.

