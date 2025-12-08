Xtra Energy Corp.: American Antimony Corp. Signs Metallurgical Testing Agreement with Silver Opportunity Partners LLC, a Subsidiary of Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Company

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / American Antimony Corporation (OTCID:XTPT), operating as Xtra Energy Corporation, a U.S.-based mineral development company focused on domestic antimony resources, and Silver Opportunity Partners LLC, a subsidiary of Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Company (SSMRC), are pleased to announce they have entered into a formal Metallurgical Testing Agreement (MTA) to evaluate antimony-bearing material from American Antimony's American Antimony Project, located in Bernice Canyon, Nevada.

Through the agreement, American Antimony will supply test shipments of high-grade antimony ore for evaluation under the terms outlined in a Scope of Work, which governs the sampling, testing, and analysis procedures. Under the Scope of Work, Silver Opportunity Partners will conduct a series of metallurgical tests designed to:

Estimate antimony recoveries;

Identify potential penalty or deleterious elements;

Assess reagent consumption and processing compatibility; and

Determine the overall suitability of the material for integration into the existing Sunshine Silver flowsheet.

Initial testwork will be performed through third-party laboratories in coordination with Silver Opportunity Partners and SSMRC's technical team. If results indicate compatibility, the parties may elect to expand the testing program under mutually agreed terms to confirm full-scale processing suitability.

"This agreement represents another important step in developing a fully integrated, American-controlled supply chain for antimony," said Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., CEO of American Antimony Corp. "We're proud to collaborate with a respected domestic partner like Sunshine Silver. This work will not only help validate the processing characteristics of our Nevada-sourced material but also advance the broader goal of establishing U.S. refining capability for this critical mineral."

Both companies note that antimony - a federally designated critical mineral-is vital for defense systems, semiconductors, energy storage, and flame-retardant materials. With global supply dominated by China and limited domestic production, developing secure U.S.-based sources and refining capacity remains a top priority for industry and national policy leaders.

About American Antimony Corporation

Operating as Xtra Energy Corp. (OTCID:XTPT) a U.S.-based mineral resource company focused on advancing critical mineral supply chain independence. The Company's primary asset focus is antimony, a federally designated critical mineral essential to defense, semiconductors, and energy storage applications. Xtra Energy is developing a portfolio of high-grade, U.S.-based projects with near-term production potential, aimed at delivering scalable domestic supply solutions in alignment with national security and industrial priorities.

