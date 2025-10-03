Xtra Energy Corp.: American Antimony Corporation Confirms World-Class Intercept: 87 m @ 1.46% Sb, Including up to 5.59% Sb and 1.33 g/t Au, with Exceptionally Low Arsenic, and Expands District-Scale Potential at the American Antimony Project, Bernice Cany

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 3, 2025 / American Antimony Corporation, operating as Xtra Energy Corporation (OTC:XTPT), is pleased to report certified laboratory results from its Phase One drilling campaign at the flagship American Antimony Project in Nevada's historic Bernice Canyon District. Results confirm world-class intercepts and establish the district-wide continuity of a minimum 3.2 km felsite dike system hosting extensive stibnite (antimony sulfide) mineralization with associated gold. This felsite dike system has the potential to rank among the richest antimony deposits worldwide, with the added advantage of exceptionally low arsenic levels (<50 ppm in most intervals), supporting clean metallurgy and favorable processing economics.

Drilling Program Summary

14 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes completed, totaling 5,570 feet (1,697.7 meters) , with depths ranging 300-800 ft (61-232 m).

10 of 14 holes intersected the targeted felsite dike, confirming strong structural and geochemical continuity.

Results include some of the thickest and highest-grade antimony zones documented in the U.S. in decades .

The felsite dike swarm extends from the Arrance Mine through IHX and south to King Solomon, defining a continuous 3.2 km (2-mile) mineralized corridor.

Figure 1. Preliminary Geologic Map of the Bernice Canyon Project Showing the Extent of the Felsite Dike, and Drill Holes.

Key Intercepts (Certified Lab Assays)

BC25-03 - Arrance Core Zone ("Spectacular Intercept") 87 m (285 ft) continuous felsite-hosted mineralization (103.6-190.5 m). Average 1.46% Sb (14,600 ppm) , up to 5.59% Sb , with many in-situ assays between 2%-3% Sb . Gold up to 1.33 g/t Au ; average 0.27 g/t Au across the interval. Confirms vertical continuity of mineralization to ~500 ft depth.

BC25-11 - Central Corridor 12.3 m @ 1.06% Sb and 0.18 g/t Au (134.1-146.4 m). Supports increasing grade and thickness with depth.

BC25-02 - Arrance (Lower Adit) 7.6 m @ 1.08% Sb with gold credits. First laboratory-confirmed Sb intercept of the program.

BC25-05 - Arrance True Width Test 7.6 m @ 0.72% Sb and 0.33 g/t Au. Confirms true dike width ~25 ft (7.6 m) .

BC25-01 & BC25-04 - Peripheral Step-Outs Sb assays up to 0.39% Sb (3,893 ppm) with gold up to 0.43 g/t. Confirm zoning and southern strike continuity.



Geological Insights & Global Comparatives

Drilling results confirm that felsite dike swarms are the principal host of stibnite (Sb2S3) mineralization at Bernice Canyon. This setting directly compares to two globally significant Sb systems:

Xikuangshan Sb Deposit, China - The world's largest antimony deposit, Xikuangshan is similarly hosted in felsic dikes that acted as conduits for Sb-rich hydrothermal fluids. The Bernice Canyon intercepts, particularly BC25-03 (87 m @ 1.46% Sb), demonstrate thickness and grade on par with Xikuangshan's productive zones, underscoring Nevada's potential for large-scale, in situ antimony resources.

Schlaining Ore District, Austria - A historic European producer that supplied antimony for over 200 years, Schlaining's mineralization is likewise dike-hosted, marked by quartz-carbonate-stibnite veining and disseminated stibnite along altered felsite contacts. Its longevity highlights the durability and economic importance of felsite-hosted Sb systems.

Together, these analogues confirm Bernice Canyon's felsite dike system-mapped over 3.2 km of strike length and open in all directions-is geologically consistent with some of the largest and most enduring antimony-producing regions worldwide.

Critically, arsenic values remain exceptionally low (<50 ppm in most intervals), offering a metallurgical advantage for clean, market-ready concentrates.

Figure 2. Photo of the felsite dike containing clots and spherules of stibnite (Sb2S3) with minor pyrite. Minor fractures have been invaded by iron oxides.

Management Commentary

"These Phase One drill results mark a breakthrough moment for American Antimony/Xtra Energy," said Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman & CEO. "Hole BC25-03 demonstrates the thickness and grade required to classify Arrance as a world-class antimony system. Combined with results across 14 holes, we now confirm district-wide continuity of felsite dike-hosted mineralization spanning at least 3.2 kilometers. The combination of scale, clean metallurgy, and associated gold credits positions us at the forefront of developing a strategically important U.S. domestic source of antimony."

Shahsavar added: "The Antimony King Mine, while not yet fully tested, represents a different style of mineralization with the potential to host an even larger deposit than the Arrance-IHX-King Solomon corridor. Importantly, only 4 of 22 historic mines on our claims have been tested to date-less than 8% of our 4,153-acre land package. Phase One drilling has covered just 330 acres, underscoring that the discovery potential at Bernice Canyon remains truly immense."

About American Antimony Corporation

Operating as Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:XTPT) a U.S.-based mineral resource company focused on advancing critical mineral supply chain independence. The Company's primary asset focus is antimony, a federally designated critical mineral essential to defense, semiconductors, and energy storage applications. Xtra Energy is developing a portfolio of high-grade, U.S.-based projects with near-term production potential, aimed at delivering scalable domestic supply solutions in alignment with national security and industrial priorities.

