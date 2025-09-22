Xtra Energy Corp.: American Antimony Corporation CEO Conducts On-Site Visit and Advances Testing of Up to 6,700 Tons of High-Grade Material for Initial Commercial Sales

XTPT has also received laboratory results from Phase One drilling and will announce the findings during the week of September 29, 2025.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / American Antimony Corporation (OTCID:XTPT), operating as Xtra Energy Corporation, is pleased to announce that Chairman & CEO, Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., has completed an on-site visit with the Company's field team at the IHX Zone, part of the flagship American Antimony Project in Nevada's historic Bernice Canyon District.

The visit focused on evaluating surface stockpiles and near-surface mineralized material across the IHX Zone and the adjacent King Solomon and Antimony King targets. During the review, the team identified and initiated further testing of approximately 6,700 tons of mineralized material at the IHX Zone, with the objective of commencing initial commercial sales of antimony ore.

Additional site visits are scheduled, during which the team will conduct inspections and volumetric assessments of the other stockpiles previously identified by the field team. These visits will also provide critical data for the permitting process required to support the timely, staged removal of the additional piles.

Figure 1. Company field team at the IHX Zone with Chairman & CEO, Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng. (center).

On-Site Assessment Highlights

Up to 6,700 Tons Targeted - Includes stockpiles identified during the 2025 drilling program and 2024 sampling campaigns.

Bulk Sampling in Progress - Representative material is being collected at the end of September to ship for mill scale recovery tests under Metallurgical Testing Agreements (MTAs) with a prospective mill partner and buyer.

3rd Party Lab Accredited Assay Results from Stockpiles : - Antimony King: ~42.9% Sb (429,366 ppm Sb); Au 0.09 g/t; Ag 6.6 g/t; As 148 ppm King Solomon: ~24.7% Sb (247,431 ppm Sb); Au 0.22 g/t; Ag 23.1 g/t; As 125 ppm IHX: ~2.5% Sb (24,915 ppm Sb); Au 0.06 g/t; Ag 2.7 g/t; As 226 ppm

Low-Arsenic Advantage - Confirmed consistently across drill core and surface samples, arsenic levels remain in the tens to low hundreds of ppm , supporting favorable metallurgy compared to many global peers.

Commercial Pathway - Positive metallurgy and offtake results would position the Company to finalize direct sales agreements, establishing an early revenue stream from U.S.-sourced antimony ore while broader exploration and resource definition continue.

Figure 2. Up to 6,700 tons of mineralized material identified at the IHX Zone.

Figure 3. Close-up of mineralized material from the IHX Zone showing disseminated stibnite.

CEO Commentary

"Our on-site review at the IHX Zone underscores that the American Antimony Project is not only a world-class exploration opportunity, but also a near-term commercial pathway," said Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman & CEO. "The antimony at IHX sits near the canyon entrance, making it readily accessible for shipment and processing. This oxidized surface stockpile is rich in stibnite, and further testing, validation, and permitting to lift up to 6,700 tons of material represent the next step in proving we can deliver clean, U.S.-sourced antimony to the market. This initiative is designed to enhance shareholder value by advancing early revenue generation while simultaneously expanding the Project's long-term resource base."

Strategic Importance

Antimony is a federally designated critical mineral, essential for:

Defense applications (munitions, armor, flame-retardant systems)

Semiconductors and battery technologies

Energy storage and industrial alloys

With the United States currently 100% import-reliant on foreign antimony-primarily from China and Russia - the American Antimony Project is one of the few emerging domestic supply sources capable of strengthening U.S. critical mineral independence.

This update demonstrates that American Antimony Corporation is executing a dual-track strategy: near-term commercialization of high-grade stockpiles alongside long-term expansion of a district-scale antimony resource in Nevada.

About American Antimony Corporation

Operating as Xtra Energy Corp. (OTCID:XTPT) a U.S.-based mineral resource company focused on advancing critical mineral supply chain independence. The Company's primary asset focus is antimony, a federally designated critical mineral essential to defense, semiconductors, and energy storage applications. Xtra Energy is developing a portfolio of high-grade, U.S.-based projects with near-term production potential, aimed at delivering scalable domestic supply solutions in alignment with national security and industrial priorities.

Contact & Learn More:

American Antimony Corporation

Phone: 512-412-3636

secretary@americanantimony.com

Corporate Website: https://americanantimony.com/

Corporate Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xtra-energy-corp/

Corporate X: https://x.com/xtra_corp

Corporate Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/xtraenergycorp/

Corporate Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093057374695

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/XTPT/disclosure

