Xtra Energy Corp.: American Antimony Corp. Executes First MTA Milestone with Delivery of 400 kg of Nevada-Sourced High-Grade Antimony Ore

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / American Antimony Corporation (OTCID:XTPT), operating as Xtra Energy Corporation, is pleased to announce the successful completion of an internal on-site technical visit and the delivery of a 400-kilogram super sack of high-grade, Nevada-sourced antimony ore. This delivery represents the first material shipment completed under the Metallurgical Testing Agreement (MTA) previously announced by the Company (see December 8, 2025 press release).

Figure 1: 400-kilogram super sack of high-grade antimony ore prepared for delivery under the Metallurgical Testing Agreement

Following the internal site review conducted by American Antimony's exploration and operations team, the Company prepared and delivered the 400 kg super sack in accordance with the Scope of Work outlined in the MTA. The material was selected from readily accessible, previously mined stockpiles within the American Antimony Project area and is representative of high-grade antimony mineralization observed across the project.

The delivered material will be used to initiate the agreed-upon metallurgical testing program, which is designed to:

Evaluate antimony recovery potential

Identify any deleterious or penalty elements

Assess processing compatibility

Determine suitability for potential large-scale integration

Figure 2: Example of antimony bearing ore from the Arrance mine (Left) and Antimony King (Right).

"This initial delivery is an important milestone and reflects how quickly we were able to move from agreement to execution," said Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., CEO of American Antimony Corp. "The high-grade material supplied represents ore that is readily available across our Nevada project. We look forward to the results of the metallurgical program and to strengthening domestic antimony capabilities as testing progresses."

Metallurgical testing will be conducted through qualified third-party laboratories in accordance with the MTA. Subject to results and mutual agreement, additional shipments may follow as the program advances toward larger-scale validation.

This delivery aligns with American Antimony's broader mission to support the re-establishment of a secure, U.S.-based antimony supply chain. With antimony designated as a federally critical mineral and global refined supply dominated by foreign producers, advancing domestic mining and processing solutions has become increasingly important for U.S. industry, defense applications, and energy technologies.

About American Antimony Corporation

Operating as Xtra Energy Corp. (OTCID:XTPT) a U.S.-based mineral resource company focused on advancing critical mineral supply chain independence. The Company's primary asset focus is antimony, a federally designated critical mineral essential to defense, semiconductors, and energy storage applications. Xtra Energy is developing a portfolio of high-grade, U.S.-based projects with near-term production potential, aimed at delivering scalable domestic supply solutions in alignment with national security and industrial priorities.

