Mittwoch, 07.01.2026
Das Wildwest-Silberrevier, das bei 80-Dollar-Silber wichtiger ist denn je!!
WKN: A1C8K6 | ISIN: US98419D1000 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XTRA ENERGY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XTRA ENERGY CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
07.01.2026 15:26 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xtra Energy Corp.: American Antimony Corp. Executes First MTA Milestone with Delivery of 400 kg of Nevada-Sourced High-Grade Antimony Ore

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / American Antimony Corporation (OTCID:XTPT), operating as Xtra Energy Corporation, is pleased to announce the successful completion of an internal on-site technical visit and the delivery of a 400-kilogram super sack of high-grade, Nevada-sourced antimony ore. This delivery represents the first material shipment completed under the Metallurgical Testing Agreement (MTA) previously announced by the Company (see December 8, 2025 press release).

Figure 1: 400-kilogram super sack of high-grade antimony ore prepared for delivery under the Metallurgical Testing Agreement

Following the internal site review conducted by American Antimony's exploration and operations team, the Company prepared and delivered the 400 kg super sack in accordance with the Scope of Work outlined in the MTA. The material was selected from readily accessible, previously mined stockpiles within the American Antimony Project area and is representative of high-grade antimony mineralization observed across the project.

The delivered material will be used to initiate the agreed-upon metallurgical testing program, which is designed to:

  • Evaluate antimony recovery potential

  • Identify any deleterious or penalty elements

  • Assess processing compatibility

  • Determine suitability for potential large-scale integration

Figure 2: Example of antimony bearing ore from the Arrance mine (Left) and Antimony King (Right).

"This initial delivery is an important milestone and reflects how quickly we were able to move from agreement to execution," said Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., CEO of American Antimony Corp. "The high-grade material supplied represents ore that is readily available across our Nevada project. We look forward to the results of the metallurgical program and to strengthening domestic antimony capabilities as testing progresses."

Metallurgical testing will be conducted through qualified third-party laboratories in accordance with the MTA. Subject to results and mutual agreement, additional shipments may follow as the program advances toward larger-scale validation.

This delivery aligns with American Antimony's broader mission to support the re-establishment of a secure, U.S.-based antimony supply chain. With antimony designated as a federally critical mineral and global refined supply dominated by foreign producers, advancing domestic mining and processing solutions has become increasingly important for U.S. industry, defense applications, and energy technologies.

About American Antimony Corporation

Operating as Xtra Energy Corp. (OTCID:XTPT) a U.S.-based mineral resource company focused on advancing critical mineral supply chain independence. The Company's primary asset focus is antimony, a federally designated critical mineral essential to defense, semiconductors, and energy storage applications. Xtra Energy is developing a portfolio of high-grade, U.S.-based projects with near-term production potential, aimed at delivering scalable domestic supply solutions in alignment with national security and industrial priorities.

Contact & Learn More:
Xtra Energy Corporation
Phone: 512-412-3636
Email: secretary@americanantimony.com

Website: www.americanantimony.com

Follow Us:
LinkedIn: American Antimony
X (Twitter): @AmericanSbCorp
Instagram: @xtraenergycorp
Facebook: Xtra Energy Corp

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to future events or the future financial performance of the Company and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect current expectations and assumptions only as of the date of this release. Such statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including but not limited to the Company's ability to raise capital, successfully execute its business plan, and achieve projected results.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, circumstances, or changes in expectations, except as required by law. For a detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company's disclosures filed with the OTC Markets Group Inc., available at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/XTPT/disclosure.

SOURCE: Xtra Energy Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/american-antimony-corp.-executes-first-mta-milestone-with-delivery-of-400-kg-of-1124586

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
