Xtra Energy Corp.: American Antimony Corp. Takes Major Step Toward U.S. Antimony Supply With Western Frontier Site Visit, Drone Surveys & Mine Operational Planning

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / American Antimony Corporation (OTCID:XTPT), operating as Xtra Energy Corporation, in collaboration with Western Frontier Exploration & Mining, an exploration-to-production mining contractor, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a comprehensive field site visit across the Company's flagship Nevada antimony asset. The visit included advanced drone surveys and the commencement of detailed operational planning aimed at establishing long-term, consistent domestic antimony supply.

Figure 1: Aerial overview of the American Antimony Project highlighting key historic and active targets including Antimony King, King Solomon, Arrance, IHX, and the "No Name" prospect. Ongoing drone surveys are generating high-resolution 3D models across the Bernice Canyon corridor to support exploration and mine planning.

Western Frontier has extensive experience in the rehabilitation and modernization of historical mines, technical mine planning, engineering, portal collaring, ramp development, bulk sampling programs, and full-scale mine production. American Antimony Corp. is currently engaged in discussions with Western Frontier regarding the potential revival of its flagship Nevada antimony project.

Management and technical teams from American Antimony and Western Frontier Exploration & Mining conducted on-site inspections across multiple historic and active targets within the district, including Antimony King, King Solomon, Arrance, IHX, and surrounding prospects. The visit focused on validating historical workings as production targets, collecting ore for testing, mapping surface expressions of mineralization, confirming access routes, and identifying priority development areas.

Drone Survey & 3D Modeling Program

Figure 2: 3D volumetric stockpile model generated from drone data. This analysis supports tonnage estimation, bulk sampling planning, and near-term production sequencing.

As part of this initiative, Western Frontier deployed advanced drone photogrammetry to capture high-resolution terrain models across the project area. The data is currently being processed into detailed 3D topographic surfaces to:

• Quantify historical stockpiles and waste dumps

• Identify structural controls and vein orientations

• Optimize future drill targeting

• Support mine planning and permitting strategies

• Improve logistics planning and communication with government agencies

Figure 3: Western Frontier Exploration & Mining assessing historical workings at the Arrance Mine.

Operational Planning & Supply Strategy

Following the successful delivery of the Company's 400 kg super sack of high-grade antimony ore under its recent MTA agreement, American Antimony Corporation has now entered the next phase: scalable operations planning.

Current workstreams may include:

• Mine access and drift rehabilitation planning

• Stockpile characterization & bulk sampling

• Equipment logistics & staging

• Production sequencing models

• Long-term supply consistency frameworks

• Metallurgical optimization pathways

The objective is to transition from exploration success to repeatable, domestic antimony production - addressing the United States' estimated 75%+ supply deficit for this critical defense metal.

Figure 4: High-grade antimony-bearing stibnite (Sb) vein at the Antimony King mine. Third-party assays of stockpiled material from Antimony King returned grades of up to 42% Sb.

Strategic Importance

Antimony remains classified as a critical mineral by the U.S. government, essential to:

• Defense systems

• Flame retardants

• Semiconductors

• Battery technology

• Advanced alloys

American Antimony is positioning itself to become one of the only domestic producers capable of supplying U.S. markets with secure, exclusively U.S.-sourced antimony.

Figure 5: Exposed face of high-grade antimony-bearing stibnite (Sb) veins within the felsic dike at the Arrance Mine.

Management Commentary

"This marks another major point of progress for American Antimony. We've moved from proving the mineral system through drilling to executing real-world logistics - including ore shipments and now detailed mine planning," said Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chief Executive Officer of American Antimony Corp.

"Western Frontier's drone program provides unprecedented visibility across our assets. We are now building a clear roadmap toward sustainable production. Our goal is simple: deliver consistent, high-grade American antimony supply."

"Sean-Rae Zalewski, in his advisory capacity to XTPT and in the spirit of collaboration with Sidney Resources Corporation, as Chief Executive Officer, supported this initiative as part of a collaborative effort to advance operational planning and strengthen domestic antimony supply," said management.

As previously disclosed, Mr. Zalewski's collaboration with XTPT was referenced in the Company's January 2025 press release announcing the retention of strategic support from Sidney Resources Corporation following its $8 million financing.

About American Antimony Corporation

Operating as Xtra Energy Corp. (OTCID:XTPT) a U.S.-based mineral resource company focused on advancing critical mineral supply chain independence. The Company's primary asset focus is antimony, a federally designated critical mineral essential to defense, semiconductors, and energy storage applications. Xtra Energy is developing a portfolio of high-grade, U.S.-based projects with near-term production potential, aimed at delivering scalable domestic supply solutions in alignment with national security and industrial priorities.

Contact & Learn More:

Xtra Energy Corporation

Phone: 512-412-3636

Email: secretary@americanantimony.com

Website: www.americanantimony.com

Follow Us:

LinkedIn: American Antimony

X (Twitter): @AmericanSbCorp

Instagram: @xtraenergycorp

Facebook: Xtra Energy Corp

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to future events or the future financial performance of the Company and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect current expectations and assumptions only as of the date of this release. Such statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including but not limited to the Company's ability to raise capital, successfully execute its business plan, and achieve projected results.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, circumstances, or changes in expectations, except as required by law. For a detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company's disclosures filed with the OTC Markets Group Inc., available at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/XTPT/disclosure.

SOURCE: Xtra Energy Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/american-antimony-corp.-takes-major-step-toward-u.s.-antimony-supply-with-wester-1129559