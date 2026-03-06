Anzeige
Freitag, 06.03.2026
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
WKN: 868547 | ISIN: US9115491030
NASDAQ
05.03.26 | 21:59
9,225 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED STATES ANTIMONY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED STATES ANTIMONY CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
06.03.2026 14:02 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

United States Antimony Corp.: United States Antimony Corporation Announces Uplisting to the New York Stock Exchange

~ Trading Expected to Commence on March 11 ~

"The Critical Minerals and ZEO Company"

~ Antimony, Cobalt, Tungsten, and Zeolite ~

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2026 / United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC," "US Antimony," or the "Company"), (NYSE American:UAMY)(NYSE Texas:UAMY), a leading producer and processor of antimony, zeolite, and other critical minerals, and the only fully integrated antimony company in the world outside of China and Russia, today announced that the Company has been approved for uplisting to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) from the NYSE American.

The Company anticipates that its common shares will commence trading at market open on the NYSE on or about March 11, 2026, under the symbol "UAMY." The uplisting to the NYSE marks a further advancement in the Company's ongoing goal to continue enhancing its institutional and retail shareholder base by providing a new market maker specialist and enhanced trading characteristics on the NYSE.

Upon effectiveness of the listing on the NYSE, trading of the Company's common shares on the NYSE American will cease. The Company will remain listed on the NYSE Texas Exchange under the symbol "UAMY."

Current shareholders of the Company are not required to take any action prior to the Company's expected uplisting to the NYSE on March 11, 2026.

About USAC:

United States Antimony Corporation and its subsidiaries in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada ("USAC," "U.S. Antimony," the "Company," "Our," "Us," or "We") sell antimony, zeolite, and precious metals primarily in the U.S. and Canada. The Company processes third party ore primarily into antimony oxide, antimony metal, antimony trisulfide, and precious metals at its facilities located in Montana and Mexico. Antimony oxide is used to form a flame-retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as a color fastener in paint, and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs. Antimony metal is used in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance. Antimony trisulfide is used as a primer in ammunition. The Company also recovers precious metals, primarily gold and silver, at its Montana facility from third party ore. At its Bear River Zeolite ("BRZ") facility located in Idaho, the Company mines and processes zeolite, a group of industrial minerals used in water filtration, sewage treatment, nuclear waste and other environmental cleanup, odor control, gas separation, animal nutrition, soil amendment and fertilizer, and other miscellaneous applications. During 2024 and 2025, the Company began acquiring mining claims and leases located in Montana, Alaska and Ontario, Canada in an effort to expand its operations as well as its product offerings.

Learn more about United States Antimony Corporation at www.usantimony.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future operations, production levels, financial performance, business strategy, market conditions, demand for antimony, zeolite, other critical minerals, and precious metals, expected costs, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industries in which the Company operates, as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "could," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements, including, but not limited to: fluctuations in the market prices and demand for antimony and zeolite; changes in domestic and global economic conditions; operational risks inherent in mining and mineral processing; geological or metallurgical conditions; availability and cost of energy, equipment, transportation, and labor; the Company's ability to maintain or obtain permits, licenses, and regulatory approvals; changes in environmental and mining laws or regulations; competitive factors; the impact of geopolitical developments; and the effects of weather, natural disasters, or health pandemics on operations and supply chains. Additional information regarding risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact:
United States Antimony Corp.
4438 W. Lovers Lane, Unit 100
Dallas, TX 75209
Jonathan Miller, VP, Investor Relations
E-Mail: Jmiller@usantimony.com
Phone: 406-606-4117

Media Relations Contact:
Edge Consulting, Inc.
Anthony D. Andora
1560 Market Street, Ste. 701
Denver, Colorado 80202
E-Mail: Anthony@EdgeConsultingSolutions.com
Phone: 720-317-8927

SOURCE: United States Antimony Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/united-states-antimony-corporation-announces-uplisting-to-the-new-york-stock-exch-1144522

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
