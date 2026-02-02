Xtra Energy Corp.: American Antimony Advances ALS-Led Flotation Testing on MTA Samples to Develop U.S.-Sourced High-Grade Concentrates as Initial Head Grades Exceed 30% Sb, Placing Bernice Canyon Among the Highest Antimony Head Grades Evaluated Globally

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / American Antimony Corporation, operating as Xtra Energy Corp. (OTCID:XTPT), today announced that initial head grade results have been received from ALS Metallurgy following the recent shipment of approximately 400 kilograms of high-grade antimony material sourced from the Company's Antimony King stockpiles at its American Antimony Project in Bernice Canyon, Nevada.

The high-grade material, derived from historic stockpiles generated during past production at the Antimony King Mine, was shipped to ALS for advanced flotation testing, high-grade concentrate development, and processing flowsheet optimization, as previously disclosed in the Company's January 7, 2026 press release.

Based on initial metallurgical testing, preliminary head grades indicate antimony concentrations in excess of 30% Sb. Final head assay results are pending the completion of analytical verification using higher-grade reference standards. The Company will report finalized head grade values upon receipt from ALS.

For context, industry peers and comparable antimony development projects typically report head grades in the range of approximately 5% to 10% Sb, with grades above this range considered highly uncommon in modern operations. The Company's initial head grades significantly exceed these benchmarks, underscoring the extraordinary tenor of the Antimony King material.

The submitted bulk sample consists of high-grade quartz-ankerite-stibnite vein-type mineralization, a style identified on multiple stockpiles at the Antimony King Mine. This mineralization is interpreted to have developed along a faulted dike-siltstone contact, where recurring structural movement generated the sheared vein textures characteristic of world-class antimony systems historically mined within the district. These geological characteristics support the Company's broader assessment of grade distribution across Bernice Canyon and the American Antimony Project and its potential to host antimony grades at the extreme upper end of the global spectrum.

Exceptionally High-Grade Material

Figure 1: Aerial image of the Antimony King Mine area showing the high-grade stockpile from which bulk material was collected for ALS metallurgical testing. The blue outline identifies the Antimony King mine portal, with stockpiles derived from historical production. The black outline marks the high-grade stockpile location. The BC25-09 marker denotes a drill hole completed during the Phase 1 drilling campaign.

Figure 2: High-grade antimony-bearing stibnite (Sb2S3) vein at the Antimony King Mine. The mine portal, highlighted in blue in Figure 1 (above), indicates the source area of the historic stockpiles from which the bulk sample was collected.

Investor & Industry Clarification: Head Grades vs. Concentrate Grades

It is important for investors and industry participants to clearly distinguish between head grade assays and final concentrate grades.

The results discussed in this release represent initial head grades, which reflect the percentage of antimony contained in raw feed material prior to beneficiation or processing. Head grades are measured at the earliest stage of metallurgical evaluation and are used to assess the intrinsic richness of the mineralized material.

Concentrate grades, by contrast, represent the upgraded antimony content achieved after flotation and processing, and are typically significantly higher than head grades. The current metallurgical program is specifically designed to convert these exceptionally high head grades into high-purity stibnite concentrates, with concentrate grades and recovery metrics expected to be reported upon completion of ongoing flotation testing.

In short:

Head Grade = raw material quality (early-stage indicator)

Concentrate Grade = processed product quality (commercial outcome)



Figure 4: Understanding Antimony Grades

Given the unusually high head grades reported to date, management believes the resulting concentrate grades have the potential to be substantially higher, and looks forward to providing those results as testing advances.

CEO Commentary

"The grade of this material is exceptional," said Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Antimony Corp.

"Initial head grades from the first round of flotation testing indicate antimony concentrations at levels rarely encountered in modern antimony projects. While these results represent early-stage data, what we are seeing so far strongly reinforces our confidence in both the quality of the Antimony King material and the broader Bernice Canyon system.

Initial indications suggest these concentrations represent world-class antimony grades, placing Bernice Canyon (American Antimony Project) among the highest antimony concentrations currently being evaluated globally. This metallurgical program is focused on advancing toward consistently high-grade concentrates while developing a robust, scalable processing flowsheet. We are highly encouraged by the results to date and look forward to providing further updates as testing continues."

The Company notes that antimony's exceptionally high density enhances its recoverability through flotation. If grades of this nature prove representative and persistent as additional data is generated, the material may rank among the most exceptional antimony occurrences currently being evaluated in the United States, and among a very limited group of antimony systems globally exhibiting such world-class grade characteristics.

ALS metallurgical testing remains ongoing, with additional flotation tests, averaged head grades, and concentrate performance data expected as the program advances. The Company anticipates providing further updates regarding concentrate grades, recovery performance, and processing implications in subsequent disclosures.

About American Antimony Corporation

Operating as Xtra Energy Corp. (OTCID:XTPT) a U.S.-based mineral resource company focused on advancing critical mineral supply chain independence. The Company's primary asset focus is antimony, a federally designated critical mineral essential to defense, semiconductors, and energy storage applications. Xtra Energy is developing a portfolio of high-grade, U.S.-based projects with near-term production potential, aimed at delivering scalable domestic supply solutions in alignment with national security and industrial priorities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding future events or financial performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Such statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise capital, successfully execute its business plan, and achieve anticipated operational or financial results.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, circumstances, or changes in expectations, except as required by applicable law. For a more complete discussion of risk factors and uncertainties, readers are encouraged to review the Company's disclosures filed with OTC Markets Group Inc., available at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/XTPT/disclosure.

