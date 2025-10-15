Xtra Energy Corp.: American Antimony Corporation Identifies Two Additional High-Grade Stockpiles for Testing, Expanding Near-Term Ore Inventory by up to 13,000 Tonnes at the American Antimony Project, Bernice Canyon, Nevada

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / American Antimony Corporation (OTCID:XTPT), operating as Xtra Energy Corporation, is pleased to announce the identification of two additional surface stockpiles for metallurgical testing and sampling at the Company's flagship American Antimony Project in Nevada's historic Bernice Canyon District. These new discoveries significantly expand the volume of readily accessible, high-grade material available for near-term commercial testing and processing.

Figure 1: Newly identified surface stockpile (Pile #1) exhibiting strong visible stibnite mineralization near the King Solomon Zone, Bernice Canyon District.

Stockpile Expansion Highlights

Two Newly Identified Piles: Located near the King Solomon zone, both show strong visual stibnite mineralization consistent with previously sampled high-grade material.

Additional Estimated 13,000 tonnes: Combined with the previously confirmed 6,700 tonnes at IHX, total surface material now available for staged evaluation is near 20,000 tonnes .

Metallurgical Testing: Samples are being collected and shipped under Metallurgical Testing Agreements (MTAs) with prospective mill partners and buyers to evaluate recovery rates and product specifications. The first test shipment , sourced from the 6,700 tonnes at the IHX Zone, was shipped October 1st and received October 6th by a prospective mill and buyer for upcoming testing under a MTA. A second test shipment is now being prepared from the additional 13,000 tonnes of newly identified material at the King Solomon stockpiles, representing the next phase of metallurgical verification and commercialization.

Objective: Advance toward early commercial shipments and the establishment of a U.S.-sourced antimony supply chain.

Figure 2: Close-up of representative ore from Pile #1, showing coarse-grained stibnite mineralization hosted within oxidized felsite material from the King Solomon area, Bernice Canyon District.

CEO Commentary

"The identification of these additional stockpiles marks another important step in transitioning from exploration toward near-term revenue generation," said Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman & CEO. "With 20,000 tonnes of mineralized material now catalogued for testing, we are well-positioned to begin demonstrating the commercial viability of the American Antimony Project. The continuity and scale we're seeing across the IHX, King Solomon, and Antimony King zones further confirm the district's remarkable potential."

Figure 3: Chairman & CEO Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., on site at Pile #2, one of the newly identified stockpiles slated for upcoming metallurgical testing under MTA agreements at the American Antimony Project, Bernice Canyon District.

Strategic Significance

The expansion of high-grade surface inventory strengthens the Company's early-stage commercialization plan while drilling and resource modeling continue across the broader 4,153-acre property. Low arsenic concentrations (typically <200 ppm) remain a key metallurgical advantage, supporting cleaner concentrate recovery compared to many global sources.

Figure 4: Portable XRF testing of material from Pile #1 confirming readings up to 43% Sb, consistent with coarse visible stibnite observed throughout the stockpile at the American Antimony Project, Bernice Canyon District.

About American Antimony Corporation

Operating as Xtra Energy Corp. (OTCID:XTPT) a U.S.-based mineral resource company focused on advancing critical mineral supply chain independence. The Company's primary asset focus is antimony, a federally designated critical mineral essential to defense, semiconductors, and energy storage applications. Xtra Energy is developing a portfolio of high-grade, U.S.-based projects with near-term production potential, aimed at delivering scalable domestic supply solutions in alignment with national security and industrial priorities.

