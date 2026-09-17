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WKN: 852070 | ISIN: US7445731067 | Ticker-Symbol: PSE
Frankfurt
17.09.26 | 08:01
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ACCESS Newswire
17.09.2026 15:50 Uhr
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PSEG: LSC's Energy Quest 2.0 Welcomes Renewable Energy

Originally published on Liberty Science Center

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Liberty Science Center's Energy Quest 2.0 exhibit welcomes exciting new experiences on renewable energy sources, including geothermal, wind, hydro, and solar energy.

Energy Quest 2.0's redesign was made possible thanks to support from PSEG Foundation, which funded exhibit updates. The recent renovations introduced new awe-inspiring interactives that explore the major sources of clean energy and the tools to harness it.

From exploring the depth of the world's largest geothermal well, to experiencing the circumference of a wind turbine blade, to seeing a beam of simulated solar energy transmitted from space to Earth, Energy Quest 2.0 highlights the power of science and sustainability.

Energy Quest first opened nearly two decades ago and presented different ways that humans can generate energy. Now, Energy Quest 2.0 refocuses on clean energy and sustainability, inviting visitors to explore glowing immersive spaces, discover renewable energy sources all around us, and see how even a fraction of Earth's clean energy could help power our future.

Check out the exhibit highlights below on your next visit.

What is your Quest? Enter through a glowing interactive experience representing the many different sources of energy in the world. Then, explore the many other sources of energy all around us like geothermal, wind, hydro, and sunlight. Work together to collect some of their nearly unlimited potential in energy vessels to fill our interactive energy table.

Energy Shots: This floor-to-ceiling projection screen highlights the scale and power of energy sources, including the depth of the world's largest geothermal well, the circumference of a wind turbine blade, and a beam of simulated solar energy transmitted from space to Earth.

Harnessing Energy: Learn how technologies are used to capture energy sources and transform them into usable forms. For example, solar panels absorb sunlight and convert it into electricity!

Storing Energy: Since sources like solar and wind power depend on weather conditions, storing energy provides a back-up. See a model of pumped hydro systems that store extra energy.

Using Energy: Explore how different devices take more or less energy to work using human-power, including foot-pedal and hand-crank generators.

Learn more information about this exciting new exhibit here, and plan to visit soon!

Find more stories and multimedia from PSEG at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: PSEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/public-service-enterprise-group-pseg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: PSEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/lscs-energy-quest-2.0-welcomes-renewable-energy-1222918

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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