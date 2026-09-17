LTM, the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises, today announced that it has been recognized with the Digital Masters Award 2026 in the Innovator category by Avasant, a leading management consulting firm. The award recognizes LTM's commitment to innovation, excellence, and its ability to drive transformative business outcomes for clients through its portfolio of AI-powered offerings.

The award was presented during the Digital Masters Awards Ceremony at Partner Connect 2026 in Los Angeles. LTM was among the 18 service providers shortlisted from a field of over 76 global technology service providers assessed by Avasant for this year's Digital Masters Awards. This recognition reflects LTM's strong leadership, domain expertise, and continued contribution to delivering exceptional value for clients globally.

"This recognition reflects our focus on helping clients leverage AI to accelerate transformation, create measurable business value, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. We are honored to receive this award from Avasant and remain committed to driving innovation that delivers meaningful outcomes for our clients," said Venu Lambu, CEO and Managing Director, LTM

Kevin S. Parikh, Global CEO and Chairman of Avasant, extends his congratulations to the 2026 award-winning service providers, "Congratulations to the recipients of the 2026 Digital Masters Awards. This year's honorees exemplify the vision, innovation, and execution required to help organizations navigate an increasingly dynamic business landscape. By leveraging emerging technologies, embracing transformation, and delivering measurable business outcomes, these service providers have distinguished themselves as trusted partners to enterprises around the world. We are honored to celebrate their achievements and look forward to seeing the continued impact they will make in advancing the future of digital transformation."

Swapnil Bhatnagar, Avasant Partner and Research Leader shares his best wishes to this year's winners, "We congratulate this year's Digital Masters on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to their continued leadership as they help enterprises unlock new sources of value, accelerate transformation, and thrive in an AI-first world."

About LTM

LTM a Larsen Toubro Group Company is an AI-centric global technology services company and the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises. We bring human insights and intelligent systems together to help clients create greater value at the intersection of technology and domain expertise. Our capabilities span integrated operations, transformation, and business AI enabling new ways of working, new productivity paradigms, and new roads to value. Together with over 87,000 employees across 40 countries and our global network of partners, LTM owns outcomes for clients, helping them not just outperform the market, but Outcreate it. Read more at LTM.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:Shambhavi Revandkar Global Media Relations shambhavi.revandkar@ltm.com