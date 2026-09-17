

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has identified 23 countries as major drug transit or major illicit drug producing countries. They are, Afghanistan, The Bahamas, Belize, Bolivia, Myanmar, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Laos, Mexico, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela.



Trump has designated Afghanistan, Bolivia, Myanmar, and Colombia as having failed demonstrably during the previous 12?months to make substantial efforts to adhere to their obligations under international counternarcotics agreements and to take the counternarcotics measures.



The Trump Administration has made significant progress in protecting the American people from deadly drugs and vicious narcoterrorist organizations.



Under the Administration, the U.S. southern border has been sealed and secure. Seizures of fentanyl and other drugs being smuggled into the United States have been reduced by more than half, and drug overdose deaths have plunged.



Trump said that Canada and Mexico need to do far more to stop the flows of deadly drugs into the U.S. He alleged that Fentanyl continues to be illicitly produced in clandestine Canadian labs, and precursor chemicals and synthetic drugs continue to enter the United States through Canada. He called on Canada to take meaningful action to dismantle drug labs, strengthen supply chain security, and degrade criminal networks and Chinese gangs operating along U.S. northern border.



He called on Mexico to take additional action against the narcoterrorist organizations that dominate vast areas of its territory and continue to threaten the American people.



Trump announced that Myanmar and Afghanistan have failed demonstrably to uphold their drug control obligations.



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