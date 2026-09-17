Banyan Group Announces Acquisition of Newmark Hotels & Reserves, Adding 26 Hotels, Lodges, and Reserves Across Seven African Countries

Newmark's deep regional expertise across urban, nature and wildlife hospitality will expand Banyan Group's scale and nature-based hospitality platform in one of the world's fastest-growing tourism regions.

SINGAPORE and CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Group ("Banyan Tree Holdings Limited" or the "Group" - SGX: B58), an independent global hospitality company, today announced a strategic partnership with Newmark Hotels & Reserves ("Newmark"), a Cape Town-headquartered hospitality management company, and the acquisition of a majority stake in Newmark under a phased ownership structure leading to full ownership over time.

As part of the partnership, Newmark joins Banyan Group as a collection brand, bringing its managed portfolio of 26 hotels, lodges and reserves across seven countries including Mauritius, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe, while retaining its existing brand, teams and local operating approach to preserve the deep market knowledge and long-standing relationships that have contributed to its success.

With the addition of Newmark Collection, Banyan Group's portfolio will comprise nearly 130 hotels, resorts and reserves, more than 30 branded residences, and over 140 spas and galleries across 14 hospitality and residential brands in 28 countries.

The partnership brings together Newmark's regional expertise and established hospitality management platform across urban, nature-based and wildlife hospitality with Banyan Group's international distribution, development and commercial capabilities, supporting Newmark's continued growth across Africa and greater international reach.

"We welcome Newmark to Banyan Group with confidence in the strength of the business it has built in Africa and the entrepreneurial spirit that has shaped it," said Ho Kwon Ping, Founder and Executive Chairman of Banyan Group. "We see in Newmark many of the qualities that shaped Banyan Group from the beginning: independence of thought, a long-term view and the conviction to build something distinctive. We look forward to what we can build together across Africa."

"Over nearly two decades, Newmark has built its business through strong teams, trusted owner and partner relationships and a portfolio where each property retains its own identity," said Neil Markovitz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Newmark Hotels & Reserves. "Joining Banyan Group gives us greater international reach and access to a wider network of expertise while retaining what has made Newmark successful. It also gives us greater scope to introduce travellers around the world to the destinations and experiences across our portfolio."

From Cape Town to Africa's Wild Heart

Newmark was founded in 2007 by Neil Markovitz, whose career in Cape Town hospitality dates to 1990 and includes serving as General Manager of the Victoria & Alfred Hotel. Housed in a converted 1904 warehouse overlooking Cape Town's harbour and Table Mountain, the hotel was the first to open at the V&A Waterfront and later became one of the first properties in Newmark's portfolio.

Today, Newmark's collection stretches from Cape Town, beneath iconic Table Mountain, and Victoria Falls, two of the world's most celebrated natural wonders, to some of Africa's most remarkable landscapes and destinations. Its curated portfolio spans heritage and city hotels, nature and country lodges, island retreats and private game reserves, offering a diverse mix of urban, nature-based, wellbeing and wildlife experiences.

In South Africa's Waterberg, QWABI Private Game Reserve spans 11,000 hectares within a UNESCO-designated biosphere, combining a Big Five safari experience with the regeneration of land previously used for agriculture. In the Greater Kruger ecosystem, Motswari Private Game Reserve celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2026, shaped by a long history of conservation. Motswari has been part of the Newmark portfolio since 2013. Further north, Gorilla Heights Lodge sits on the edge of Uganda's UNESCO-listed Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, home to endangered mountain gorillas.

Future Found Sanctuary, set on the slopes of Table Mountain, brings a regenerative wellness dimension through experiences rooted in nature and restoration, while Newmark's presence in Zanzibar and Mauritius adds Indian Ocean island experiences to the portfolio.

From One Vision to a Wider World of Discovery

From its first flagship Banyan Tree resort in Phuket, developed following the rehabilitation of a former tin-mining site and recognised for pioneering naturally luxurious and ecologically sensitive hospitality, Banyan Group has expanded over more than three decades into a global, multi-brand hospitality business. Its pioneering spirit, design-led experiences and commitment to responsible stewardship continue to shape its growth. In 2025, the Group marked its 100th resort globally with the opening of Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree, a symbolic homecoming to Singapore.

Africa has been a growing part of that expansion. Banyan Group's existing footprint in the region comprises four hotels and four spas across Morocco, Mauritius, South Africa and Tanzania, including Banyan Tree Tamouda Bay, Marrakech Riads, Angsana Heritage Collection and Ubuyu, a Banyan Tree Escape, its first safari lodge. The Group is also set to enter West Africa with the upcoming Dhawa Ouidah in Benin. Newmark broadens Banyan Group's regional network, extending its presence into Namibia, Nigeria, Uganda and Zimbabwe, while adding specialist expertise in wildlife and nature-based hospitality.

The partnership comes amid strong travel demand across Africa. The continent welcomed 81 million international tourist arrivals in 2025, up 8% year on year, the strongest growth among global regions, according to UN Tourism. WTTC expects the region's Travel & Tourism economy to grow a further 5.4% in 2026, placing Africa among the world's fastest-growing tourism regions.

Eddy See, President and Chief Executive Officer of Banyan Group, said: "Africa is a long-term growth market for Banyan Group. Newmark brings an established management business, long-standing owner relationships and strong operating capabilities that deepen our presence in the region and strengthen our asset-right model. Its local market knowledge and development pipeline, combined with Banyan Group's international sales, distribution and development network, give us a stronger platform to pursue the right opportunities across Africa."

Continuity and the Next Stage of Growth

Newmark will continue to operate under its existing brand and leadership, led by Neil Markovitz and the current management team. Day-to-day operations, property branding, owner relationships and existing commercial arrangements will remain unchanged, with Newmark's local teams continuing to lead relationships with owners, guests, partners and communities.

"Newmark's hotels, lodges and reserves are closely connected to the places in which they operate," said Ho Ren Yung, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Banyan Group. "We want to preserve that local approach, particularly in nature-based and wildlife hospitality, where culture, communities and the natural environment are integral to the guest experience. As we grow together, we want each property to retain the character and sense of place that have shaped its success."

Newmark will retain its own brand presence and direct channels, including the Newmark website. Guests can continue to book through existing channels, with all confirmed reservations honoured under their existing terms.

Over time, Newmark properties will also become available through Banyan Group's booking platforms and participate in withBanyan, its guest recognition programme, giving members access to rates and benefits at participating properties while extending Newmark's reach to Banyan Group's global audience.

As integration progresses, guests will have a more connected way to discover, book and be recognised across both portfolios, united by a shared commitment to sustainability, conservation and meaningful travel.

Discover more at www.groupbanyan.com and www.newmarkhotels.com.

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ABOUT BANYAN GROUP

Banyan Group ("Banyan Tree Holdings Limited" or the "Group" - SGX: B58) is an independent, global hospitality company with purpose. The Group prides itself on its pioneering spirit, design-led experiences and commitment to responsible stewardship. Its extensive portfolio spans nearly 130 hotels, resorts and reserves, over 30 branded residences and more than 140 spas and galleries in 28 countries. Comprising 14 hospitality and residential brands, including the flagship brand Banyan Tree, each distinct yet united under the experiential membership programme withBanyan. The founding ethos of "Embracing the Environment, Empowering People" is embodied through the Banyan Global Foundation and Banyan Academy. Banyan Group is committed to remaining the leading advocate of sustainable travel, with a focus on regenerative tourism and innovative programmes that elevate the guest experience.

ABOUT NEWMARK HOTELS & RESERVES

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Cape Town, Newmark Hotels & Reserves is an African hospitality management company and part of Banyan Group where it operates a collection brand of nearly 30 properties across Mauritius, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe. Newmark lives by the promise of "Experience Authentic", creating distinctive experiences rooted in the location, culture, natural setting and people of each property. Its portfolio ranges from heritage and city hotels, nature and country lodges, island retreats and private game reserves, offering a diverse mix of urban, nature-based, wellbeing and wildlife experiences. Across South Africa, Newmark's presence extends from Cape Town's V&A Waterfront and the Karoo to the UNESCO Waterberg Biosphere, Greater Kruger and the Greater Makalali Private Game Reserve. Further afield, guests can experience gorilla trekking in Uganda, island retreats in Mauritius and Zanzibar, golf in West Africa, and nature and wildlife destinations in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

ABOUT ADVISORS

Moelis & Company UK LLP serves as exclusive financial advisor and White & Case LLP serves legal counsel to Newmark Hotels. WongPartnership LLP serves as legal counsel to Banyan.

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