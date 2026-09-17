Orange and Telesat inaugurate Europe's first Telesat Lightspeed Gateway in France

The gateway marks a key milestone in the deployment of Telesat Lightspeed, Telesat's next-generation low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation.

The Telesat Lightspeed gateway, hosted at Orange's teleport in Bercenay-en-Othe, France, is now installed and commissioned.

Orange provides ground connectivity to Telesat's planned point of presence (PoP) in Paris.

This new gateway is expected to significantly boost secure, reliable, and low-latency connectivity for enterprise and government clients across Europe

PARIS and OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September 17, 2026 - Orange, one of the world's leading telco operators and digital service providers, and Telesat LEO ULC, a subsidiary of Telesat Corporation (Nasdaq and TSX: TSAT), one of the world's largest and most innovative satellite operators, today announced the commissioning of the first European gateway for the Telesat Lightspeed constellation.

Hosted within Orange's World Teleport Association Tier-4 certified teleport in Bercenay-en-Othe, France, this state-of-the-art gateway is a key component of Telesat's terrestrial infrastructure and will support the deployment of the planned initial 225 satellites that will form the Telesat Lightspeed constellation.

Ground segment connectivity will be provided by Orange through a secure high-speed network connecting the station to Telesat's planned point of presence (PoP) in Paris, delivering the high availability and low latency required for mission-critical applications. The selection of Bercenay-en-Othe was driven by operational excellence, security certifications, and the ability to rapidly integrate cutting-edge technologies.

Telesat is designing its Telesat Lightspeed network to deliver enterprise-grade connectivity with the security, resilience, and performance required for mission-critical operations. The Bercenay-en-Othe gateway includes advanced gateway antennas supplied by Intellian Technologies, supporting the network's high-capacity, low-latency architecture. Leveraging optical inter-satellite links, the Telesat Lightspeed network is being designed to enable customer traffic to remain in space until it is securely delivered to a Telesat landing station or a customer's private landing facility, providing enterprise, telecom, government, and defence users with enhanced data sovereignty, routing flexibility and control.

"We are very pleased to host this new low Earth orbit gateway in our Bercenay-en-Othe teleport. This partnership with Telesat demonstrates our ability to deliver trusted ground infrastructure as well as innovative and resilient connectivity solutions with our integration of next-generation satellite networks. The activation of this gateway not only reinforces our position in the space ecosystem but also supports our efforts to address the increasing demand for secure satellite connectivity. Additionally, this collaboration aligns with our goal to host more satellite operators at Bercenay-en-Othe through our ground segment offerings, establishing the site as a European hub for the next generation of satellite networks," said Jean-Louis Le Roux, EVP Orange International Networks.

"As we continue the build-out of the Telesat Lightspeed terrestrial infrastructure in advance of our anticipated global in-service date of Q1 2028, Orange is a valued strategic partner in our deployment efforts. We look forward to exploring additional opportunities for collaboration that will support the delivery of resilient connectivity, including for Orange's customers across Europe, Africa and other locations around the world," added Telesat's Chief Commercial Officer Glenn Katz.

As a key component of Orange's global connectivity network, the Bercenay-en-Othe teleport plays a crucial role in delivering tailored, reliable, and low-latency connectivity solutions. By leveraging Telesat's cutting-edge satellite technology alongside Orange's 60 years of expertise in satellite connectivity and ground segment capabilities, this collaboration enhances the resilience of global digital infrastructure, improves coverage, and promotes digital inclusion in remote areas.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators. The Group aims to be the trusted partner for everyday digital life by providing individuals, businesses and communities with reliable connectivity and innovative services. As of the end of 2025, Orange connects 340 million customers (including MasOrange) across 26 countries and generated 40.4 billion euros in revenues.

As a trusted player, Orange leverages the excellence of its very high-speed broadband networks to deploy digital infrastructure in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The Group is a European leader in fiber, with 100 million connectable households, and convergent offers. In France, Orange connects 34 million customers and was ranked No. 1 by the regulator Arcep for the quality of its mobile network for the 15th consecutive year. In Africa and the Middle East, the Group's growth engine, Orange serves nearly 180 million customers and promotes digital and financial inclusion through its connected solutions.

Under the Orange Business brand, the Group supports companies in transforming their networks as well as in AI, trusted cloud and cybersecurity. Orange is also a major player in the wholesale market, where it has a leading global telecom infrastructure and significant capabilities for deploying and operating submarine cables. A committed innovator, Orange relies on 700 researchers and holds a portfolio of 11,000 patents.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange-business.com

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Orange contacts

Fatima Rahil - fatima.rahil@orange.com

Krista Stephens - krista.stephens@orange.com

About Telesat

Telesat Corporation (Nasdaq and TSX: TSAT) ("Telesat") is a global satellite operator and leader in advanced satellite communications, redefining broadband connectivity through its Telesat Lightspeed Low Earth Orbit (LEO) network.

Designed from inception for interoperability with enterprise and government applications, Telesat Lightspeed delivers secure, resilient, high-performance broadband connectivity with fibre-like speeds. Its advanced, software-defined architecture operates in both commercial and military Ka-band spectrum, enabling mission-critical communications with enhanced security and protection against evolving threats. Purpose-built to meet the most demanding requirements, Telesat Lightspeed provides telecom, enterprise, aviation, maritime and defence customers with unprecedented flexibility and control to dynamically manage their own services and deliver differentiated, end-to-end connectivity solutions worldwide.

With nearly 60 years of innovation, engineering excellence and a collaborative approach to customer success, Telesat is uniquely positioned to deliver secure, scalable and future-ready connectivity solutions that help customers solve their most complex communications challenges and achieve mission success. For updates on Telesat, follow us on LinkedIn, X, or visit http://www.telesat.com.

Telesat Contacts

Monique Scotti: pr@telesat.com

W2 Communications for Telesat: telesat@w2comm.com

Telesat's forward-Looking Statements Safe Harbor

This news release contains statements that are not based on historical fact and are "forward-looking statements'' and "forward looking information" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding Telesat's planned Lightspeed network, its commercial availability and performance, and its market demand. When used herein, statements which are not historical in nature, or which contain the words "will," "can," "planned," "designing," "anticipated," "expected" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. In addition, Telesat or its representatives have made or may make forward-looking statements, provide forward looking information, orally or in writing, which may be included in, but are not limited to, various filings made from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and Canadian securities regulatory authorities, and news releases or oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer of Telesat. All statements made in this news release are made only as of the date set forth at the beginning of this news release. Telesat undertakes no obligation to update the statements made in this news release in the event facts or circumstances subsequently change after the date of this news release.

These forward-looking statements and this forward-looking information are not guarantees of future performance, are based on Telesat's current expectations, and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond Telesat's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, forecasted or implied in the forward-looking statements and forward looking information.

Forward-looking statements involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Telesat's control. These risks, contingencies, and uncertainties and other important risks and factors are discussed in Telesat Corporation's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 that was filed on March 17, 2026 with the SEC and the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ ("SEDAR+"), and may be accessed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and SEDAR+'s website at www.sedarplus.ca as well as our subsequent reports on Form 6K filed with the SEC and also available on SEDAR.