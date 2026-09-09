Telesat's entry onto the list underscores the company's robust TSX performance over a three-year period in the lead-up to the launch of Telesat Lightspeed

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ: TSAT) (TSX: TSAT), one of the world's largest and most innovative satellite operators, is pleased to announce that it has been named to this year's TSX30. The TMX Group's flagship annual ranking recognizes the top 30 performing companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange based on dividend-adjusted share price performance over a three-year period ending on June 30, 2026.

Telesat's share price grew 475% over this three-year period, corresponding to approximately $2.97 billion in incremental market capitalization.1 The strong performance occurs as Telesat prepares for the launch of Telesat Lightspeed, its advanced low Earth orbit (LEO) global satellite broadband network. The planned constellation, which recently expanded to include 44% more capacity, is expected to enter global service in Q1 2028.

"Our inclusion in the TSX30 reflects the excellent progress we've made in advancing Telesat Lightspeed and supports our confidence in Telesat's long-term strategy," said Dan Goldberg, President and CEO of Telesat. "As we execute on the largest space program in Canada's history, we remain focused on delivering a world-class LEO broadband network and creating sustained value for customers, partners, and shareholders."

Established in 2019, the TSX30 demonstrates how Canada's diverse capital markets enable high-growth companies across key sectors to scale globally and deliver exceptional investor value.

"Just as nation-building is a priority for Canada, company-building must also be a national priority," said Loui Anastasopoulos, CEO of the Toronto Stock Exchange. "The 2026 TSX30 demonstrates the potential of Canadian companies to grow, scale, and compete with the best in the world."

About Telesat

Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ: TSAT) (TSX: TSAT) ("Telesat") is a global satellite operator and leader in advanced satellite communications, redefining broadband connectivity through its Telesat Lightspeed low Earth orbit (LEO) network.

Designed from inception for interoperability with enterprise and government applications, Telesat Lightspeed delivers secure, resilient, high-performance broadband connectivity with fibre-like speeds. Its advanced, software-defined architecture operates in both commercial and military Ka-band spectrum, enabling mission-critical communications with enhanced security and protection against evolving threats. Purpose-built to meet the most demanding requirements, Telesat Lightspeed provides telecom, enterprise, aviation, maritime and defense customers with unprecedented flexibility and control to dynamically manage their own services and deliver differentiated, end-to-end connectivity solutions worldwide.

With nearly 60 years of innovation, engineering excellence and a collaborative approach to customer success, Telesat is uniquely positioned to deliver secure, scalable and future-ready connectivity solutions that help customers solve their most complex communications challenges and achieve mission success. For updates on Telesat, follow us on LinkedIn, X, or visit www.telesat.com

Forward-Looking Statements Safe Harbor

This news release contains statements that are not based on historical fact and are "forward-looking statements' and "forward looking information" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. When used herein, statements which are not historical in nature, or which contain the words "will," "deliver," "expected" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. In addition, Telesat or its representatives have made or may make forward-looking statements, provide forward looking information, orally or in writing, which may be included in, but are not limited to, various filings made from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and Canadian securities regulatory authorities, and news releases or oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer of Telesat. All statements made in this news release are made only as of the date set forth at the beginning of this news release. Telesat undertakes no obligation to update the statements made in this news release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

These forward-looking statements and this forward-looking information are not guarantees of future performance, are based on Telesat's current expectations, and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond Telesat's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, forecasted or implied in the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.

Known risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include, but are not limited to: risks associated with financial factors, including swings in the global financial markets, access to capital to construct our LEO satellite constellation, the ability to refinance Telesat GEO Inc.'s debt, the outcome of litigation related to Telesat GEO Inc.'s debt and the 62% equity distribution, volatility of securities values in an industry sector where values may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond Telesat's control, inflation, rising or prolonged elevated interest rates, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, and tariffs; risks associated with operating satellites and providing satellite services, including satellite construction or launch delays, launch failures, in-orbit failures, impaired satellite performance or dependence on large customers; the ability to deploy successfully an advanced global LEO satellite constellation and the timing of any such deployment; Telesat's ability to meet the conditions for advance of the loans under the funding agreements for the constellation; technological hurdles, including Telesat's and Telesat's contractors' development and deployment of the new technologies required to complete the constellation in time to meet Telesat's schedule, or at all; the availability of services and components from Telesat's and Telesat's contractors' supply chains; competition, including with other LEO systems, deployed and yet to be deployed; risks associated with domestic and foreign government regulation, including government restrictions and regulations, access to sufficient orbital spectrum to be able to deliver services effectively and access to sufficient geographic markets in which to sell those services; Telesat's ability to develop significant commercial and operational capabilities; and the ability to expand Telesat's existing satellite utilization.

The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors should review the other risk factors discussed in our filings, including Telesat Corporation's Annual Report on Form 20-F, Quarterly Reports on Form 6-K, and other filings made with the SEC and the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ ("SEDAR+"), which may be accessed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and SEDAR+'s website at www.sedarplus.ca.

1 Including the increase in value of Telesat shares held in the form of partnership units.

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