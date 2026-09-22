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WKN: A41BLY | ISIN: NO0013536151 | Ticker-Symbol: KOZ1
Tradegate
22.09.26 | 15:12
30,110 Euro
+0,67 % +0,200
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
OBX
Europa 600
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,83029,94016:01
29,83029,94016:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KONGSBERG GRUPPEN
KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA30,110+0,67 %
MDA SPACE LTD27,8000,00 %
TELESAT CORPORATION44,2000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.