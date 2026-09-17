Amaze Holdings, Inc: Amaze Launches New Subscription Model, Significantly Boosting Revenue Potential

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE), an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform, today provided an update on its product roadmap and path to profitability as its next-generation platform becomes fully operational. Building on its upgraded Commerce platform, the new Concierge subscription, and expansion of the revenue generation model, the Company has now moved into growth mode. Based on the new platforms being launched, the Company is significantly reducing its cost base.

Subscription Model Rollout

The creator economy is projected to reach approximately $480 billion by 2027, yet mid-tier creators, those with large, engaged audiences but no dedicated team or commerce infrastructure, remain underserved by tools built for either hobbyists or enterprises. Amaze is purpose-built to close that gap, offering an improved Commerce platform built on a proprietary toolkit.

Amaze's subscription-led model is designed to build compounding value across three connected layers. Concierge, Amaze's upcoming subscription offering, is intended to establish the Company's recurring-revenue foundation, combining insights from Amaze's live Brand Analysis and Moments AI tools into personalized recommendations that help each creator understand what makes their brand valuable and prioritize what to do next. Amaze Commerce and the Company's Earn/Affiliate capabilities are designed to extend that value further, giving creators ways to act on those recommendations directly within the platform and, in turn, generate additional commerce and affiliate revenue for Amaze as creator businesses grow.

Since launching, Amaze Commerce has organically attracted more than 30,000 sign-ups and delivered approximately 7,000 Brand Analyses to creators ahead of the rollout of the Concierge subscription program.

Concierge is expected to provide recurring subscription revenue for Amaze, beginning at $9.99 per month, shifting a greater share of the Company's revenue toward a recurring, subscription-based model. As the next-generation Commerce platform continues to roll out and Concierge subscriptions become available, Amaze believes it is positioned to capture the seasonal end-of-year uptick and build toward the revenue run-rate needed to support its 2027 target.

A More Efficient Operating Model

The Company's goal to break even in the first quarter of 2027 is based on the platform's return to revenue growth coupled with the recently announced plan to decrease operating expenses by approximately 40%. These measures are now underway and are primarily driven by a substantial reduction in infrastructure costs as the legacy platform is shut down. Combined with the projected revenue growth, this leaner cost structure underpins the Company's break-even target.

"The next generation of Amaze will be built on a foundation of subscription revenues as creators harness the power of the platform to build their businesses," said Joel Krutz, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Amaze Holdings. "Paired with our cost reduction program, this gives us a clear, disciplined path to break even in early 2027."

About Amaze

Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for brand development, product creation, advanced e-commerce, audience growth and scalable managed services. By helping people turn what they know, create and share into sustainable income, Amaze enables creators to build deeper audience relationships and more flexible paths to a better life. Discover more at www.amaze.co.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements relate to future events and developments or to our future operating or financial performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are based on estimates and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's transformation program, platform migration, organizational realignment and headcount reductions, expected reductions in operating expenses, headcount and hosting and technology costs, revenue potential, use of AI to reduce operating costs, its next-generation platform and expected future product and revenue initiatives, including its Commerce and Subscriptions business lines and its roadmap of incremental revenue streams; the goal of achieving EBITDA break-even target by the end of the first quarter of 2027 and positive operating cash flow within 2027; estimates regarding the size and growth of the creator economy and the Company's addressable market; capital structure and balance sheet plans; and the Company's future business, financial performance and ability to continue as a going concern. These statements can be identified by words such as "may," "might," "should," "would," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," and are based on our current expectations and views concerning future events and developments and their potential effects on us.

Some or all of these forward-looking statements may not occur. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or otherwise implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that affect our ability to achieve these results include our need to raise additional capital, our ability to reduce operating costs and improve our balance sheet, our ability to grow revenue and achieve break-even and positive operating cash flow within the timeframe we are targeting or at all, our ability to successfully launch and scale the Concierge subscription service, achieve projected subscriber growth rates and retention, and maintain pricing levels, our ability to migrate our platform and protect existing commerce volume, our ability to acquire and monetize creators at the unit economics we anticipate, competition from existing and new participants in the creator economy, including platforms with greater financial, technical, and marketing resources, risks related to data security, privacy regulations, and our ability to protect creator and customer data from unauthorized access or cyber incidents, risks related to evolving laws and regulations applicable to our business, including those governing e-commerce, affiliate marketing disclosures, data privacy, and artificial intelligence, risks related to our use of artificial intelligence, including the accuracy and reliability of AI-generated outputs, potential liability, reputational harm, and evolving regulatory requirements, risks associated with leadership transition, including our reliance on an interim chief executive officer, the impact of general economic conditions, inflation, and changes in consumer discretionary spending on the creator economy and our business, our reliance on third parties to provide key services for our business, including cloud hosting, marketing platforms, payment providers and network providers, and our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on the NYSE American. Other risks include the Risk Factors contained in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Investor & Media Contact:

Amaze Investor Relations

ir@amaze.co · 888-672-0365

Source: Amaze Holdings, Inc.