Rockwell Automation To Showcase How Technology Innovation Drives Sustainable Action at Climate Week NYC 2026

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Rockwell Automation is proud to once again officially sponsor Climate Week NYC 2026, the largest annual climate event of its kind, taking place in New York, September 20-27. As a global leader in sustainable industrial innovation, Rockwell will demonstrate how connected technologies and strategic partnerships help industrial organizations accelerate energy efficiency, sustainability, and business performance.

As organizations navigate a rapidly changing global landscape, Climate Week NYC 2026 will provide a platform for leaders to explore how sustainability, innovation, and business growth can advance together.

With the theme "Energy. Impact. Action.", Climate Week NYC 2026 will bring together leaders to address some of the biggest challenges and opportunities of our time, from advancing clean energy and industrial innovation to strengthening resilient infrastructure, accelerating investment, and harnessing technology to drive meaningful progress. The theme reflects a shared focus on turning ambition into measurable impact through collaboration and action.

As an official sponsor, Rockwell Automation is proud to support these important conversations and the actions needed to build a more sustainable future.

"Manufacturers don't have to choose between productivity and sustainability," said Emmanuel Guilhamon, Vice President, Sustainability, Rockwell Automation. "Climate Week is a powerful platform to show how connected data, industrial AI, and sustainable product design can help manufacturers translate climate commitment into measurable results - and scale what works across industry."

Attendees will hear from Rockwell Automation leaders about how the Connected Enterprise transforms operational data into actionable insights that help organizations improve energy efficiency, track emissions, and advance their sustainability goals.

Attention will also be on industrial artificial intelligence (AI) for long-term climate action, showcasing AI-powered solutions like FactoryTalk Analytics LogixAI and FactoryTalk Design Studio Copilot, which help companies improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact through smarter automation.

Through innovations that support energy efficiency, emissions reduction, digital transformation, and circularity, Rockwell Automation is helping industrial organizations create sustainable, measurable, and lasting impact.

Join Rockwell Automation at Climate Week NYC 2026 to discover how industrial innovation is driving real progress toward a more sustainable future. For more information, visit www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/sustainability.

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Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Rockwell Automation

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SOURCE: Rockwell Automation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/rockwell-automation-to-showcase-how-technology-innovation-drives-susta-1222955