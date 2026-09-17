Virbac: A robust adjusted EBIT margin² of 18.8%, driven by solid organic revenue growth of 7.4%

H1 2026 delivered a robust revenue growth of +7.4% and an adjusted EBIT margin 2 of 18.8% at CERS: Revenue growth is coming from both segments: companion animal +10.0% and farm animal +6.7% with a strong contribution from our Supercharge platforms (excl. Thyronorm) which increased by around +12% at CERS Solid volume/mix effect of ~+5.4%, completed by price increase of ~+2% Operating margin increased by 0.5ppt compared to H1 2025 driven by a favorable mix effect on the gross margin partially offset by higher operating expenses due to H1/H2 phasing effects.

Consolidated net income increased by +5.9% to € 87.1 million

Net Debt as of June 2026 up to €196 million compared to €173m as of December 2025 mainly driven by usual working capital requirement seasonality

2026 guidance confirmed at the upper end of the range: the strong performance achieved in the first half of the year positions us to target the upper end of our initial revenue growth range (5.5% to 7.5% at CERS) and an adjusted recurring operating income margin of around 17% at CERS





in €m HY26 HY25 Évolution Revenues 768.0 738.3 4.0 % Change at constant exchange rates1 7.4 % Change at constant exchange rates and scope1 7.4 % EBIT Adjusted (before amortizations2) 144.2 135.0 6.8% as a % of revenue 18.8% 18.3% 0.5 p.p as a % of revenue at constant rates 18.8% na na as a % of revenue at constant exchange rates and scope 18.8% na na Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions (5.3) (2.6) 103.0 % EBIT Adjusted 138.8 132.4 4.9 % Non-recurring (expenses) and income (5.6) - - EBIT 133.3 132.4 0.7 % Consolidated net income 87.1 82.2 5.9 % Other financial indicators Shareholders' equity - Group share 1 217.1 1 065.1 14.3 % Net debt3 195.9 172.8 13.4 % Operating cash flow before interest and taxes4 173.0 164.0 5.5 %

1Change at constant exchange rates and scope corresponds to organic sales growth, excluding exchange rate variations by calculating the indicator for the current and prior periods using identical exchange rates (the exchange rate used is that of the prior period), and excluding material changes in scope by calculating the indicator for the current period based on the prior period's consolidation scope. No material scope changes impacted H1 2026 compared to H1 2025. Due to its low materiality, the Thyronorm acquisition has been included in the 2026 organic scope (constant perimeter).

²EBIT Adjusted (before amortizations) corresponds to "recurring operating income before amortization of assets arising from acquisitions".

³Net debt corresponds to current (€111.5 million) and non-current (€213.5 million) financial liabilities, as well as the lease liability related to the application of IFRS 16 (€42.0 million), less cash and cash equivalents (€171.1 million) as published in the statement of financial position.

4Operating cash flow corresponds to the EBIT adjusted before amortizations of asset arising from acquisitions (€144.2 million) restated for depreciation & provisions (€24.5m - amortizations from acquisitions adjusted), non-cash items (€0.9m) and impacts related to disposals (€3.4m).

The financial statements have been audited by the statutory auditors and were reviewed by the Board of Directors on September 17, 2026. The financial statements and the detailed presentation of the annual results are available on the corporate.virbac.com website.

Paul Martingell, Chief Executive Officer statement

"Virbac delivered a strong first half, marked by +7.4% organic growth and an 18.8% operating margin, demonstrating our teams' ability to turn our commitment to animal health into tangible value. This performance reflects the scaling power of our 'Supercharge' platforms and the seamless integration of Thyronorm. Guided by our 'Growing Together' 2030 strategy, we are fully on track to achieve our full-year guidance."

Delivering our 2030 Strategy

In H1 2026, our Supercharge platforms grew by 12% at constant exchange rates (excl. Thyronorm), driven by exceptional performance in our Mobility and Ruminants ranges. The integration of Thyronorm strengthened our Endocrinology Supercharge platform, contributing an additional 3.7 percentage points to overall Supercharge platform growth.

The Group continues to execute its strategic industrial transformation plan. Key ongoing CapEx projects, including the new Vaccines Production Plant, Petfood Facility, Logistics Center, and the Suprelorin Manufacturing Transfer in France, remain fully on track. Concurrently, our global COGS efficiency program, now in its third year, continues to deliver strong results, driving gross margin expansion and effectively offsetting ongoing inflationary pressures.

In line with our strategic roadmap to acquire high-margin, complementary specialty assets, Virbac signed two strategic commercial distribution agreements this year, both featuring defined pathways toward asset or company acquisition:

Porus-One: Distribution agreement with a purchase option for the Porus-One parent company. This carbon-based uremic toxin binder is complementing our current chronic kidney disease range in cats. Virbac commercialization is planned for 2027.

Distribution agreement with a purchase option for the Porus-One parent company. This carbon-based uremic toxin binder is complementing our current chronic kidney disease range in cats. Virbac commercialization is planned for 2027. Vetcare: Initial distribution agreement transitioning into a Marketing Authorization (MA) acquisition. Featuring a finrozole-based solution for managing heat in female dogs, this asset strengthens Virbac's reproduction portfolio, with launch planned for 2027.

Half-year 2026 sales by geography

First-half consolidated revenue amounted to €768 million, representing strong growth of +7.4% at constant exchange rates and scope compared to H1 2025. At actual rates first-half growth amounted to 4.0% due to currency headwinds. All regions delivered a solid performance in the first half of the year despite some localised operational challenges.

in €m consolidated not audited 2026 2025 Actual

rates Change

at CER2 Change

at CERS3 Europe 314 299 5.0 % 6.5 % 6.5 % North America 103 100 3.1 % 10.1 % 10.1 % International 351 339 3.4 % 7.5 % 7.5 % Revenue 768 738 4.0 % 7.4 % 7.4 %

Europe (+6.5% at CERS): First-half revenue growth was mainly driven by the companion animal segment (+7.2% at CER), primarily fueled by our petfood and endocrinology ranges following the Thyronorm acquisition, alongside our other 'Supercharge' platforms. Meanwhile, the farm animal segment grew by +3.1% at CER, led by our cattle vaccine and nutritional portfolios. While H1 revenues for France and Belgium were flat year-over-year due mainly to Q1 supply constraints, our other European markets delivered strong growth. This performance was led by Germany (cattle vaccines) and the UK (endocrinology), and further bolstered by performance in Turkey, which accounted for one-third of our total growth.

First-half revenue growth was mainly driven by the companion animal segment (+7.2% at CER), primarily fueled by our petfood and endocrinology ranges following the Thyronorm acquisition, alongside our other 'Supercharge' platforms. Meanwhile, the farm animal segment grew by +3.1% at CER, led by our cattle vaccine and nutritional portfolios. While H1 revenues for France and Belgium were flat year-over-year due mainly to Q1 supply constraints, our other European markets delivered strong growth. This performance was led by Germany (cattle vaccines) and the UK (endocrinology), and further bolstered by performance in Turkey, which accounted for one-third of our total growth. North America (+10.1% at CERS): First-half revenues were primarily driven by strong growth across our 'Supercharge' platforms-such as Mobility, Dental, and Ear care-complemented by the endocrinology range from our Thyronorm acquisition. This performance was partially offset by temporary regulatory hurdles in our toll manufacturing business and supply constraints within the farm animal segment. Excluding distributor-level inventory movements (which had a favorable impact on H1 growth) and toll manufacturing activities, underlying organic growth remains around 10%.





First-half revenues were primarily driven by strong growth across our 'Supercharge' platforms-such as Mobility, Dental, and Ear care-complemented by the endocrinology range from our Thyronorm acquisition. This performance was partially offset by temporary regulatory hurdles in our toll manufacturing business and supply constraints within the farm animal segment. Excluding distributor-level inventory movements (which had a favorable impact on H1 growth) and toll manufacturing activities, underlying organic growth remains around 10%. International(+7.5% at CERS): IMEA (India, Middle East & Africa) and Latin America delivered impressive double-digit growth in the first half of the year. This performance was driven by both the companion animal segment-primarily led by petfood, dental, and vaccine ranges-and the farm animal segment, fueled by cattle nutritionals and vaccines. Far East Asia also expanded during the period, driven by strong results in Japan and China. Conversely, the Pacific region faced headwinds due to intense competition in Australia, which was only partially offset by a solid performance in New Zealand.





Half-year 2026 results

EBIT Adjusted (before amortizations2) stood at €144.2 million in HY26 compared to €135.0 million in HY25

The actual margin reached 18.8% in HY26 compared to 18.3% in HY25. The performance in HY26 is explained by an increase in the gross margin (+1ppt) combined with lower R&D expenses in percentage of revenue (+0.8ppt) partially offset by increasing other operating expenses (-1.3ppt):

The gross margin improvement is primarily attributable to a favorable product mix (including the impact of Thyronorm) supported by a solid volume (~+5.4%) and price evolution (~+2%) as well as a base effect linked to one-off negative impact observed last year.

Operating expenses (before R&D) increased in percentage of revenue (+1.3ppt) in H1 mainly due to a phasing of expenditures more concentrated in the first half compared to 2025, a few one-off expenses incurred during the first half (incl. costs linked to product discontinuation and third party payment following litigation settlement) partially counterbalanced by R&D, which declined as a percentage of revenue (-0.8 ppt). We expect these items to normalize on a full-year basis.

Consolidated net income €87.1 million, an increase of 5.9% compared to H125

Amortization charges on intangible assets from acquisitions increased from €2.6 million to €5.3 million, a rise mainly due to the integration of the Thyronorm acquisition completed in December 2025.

Non-recurring expenses at €5.6 million in H1 2026 composed of (i) an asset impairment of €4.6 million resulting from the strategic discontinuation of a product range, and (ii) an inventory write-down of €1 million linked to exceptional damages. Discussions with insurers regarding potential claims recovery remain ongoing.

Net financial expense decreased to €3.2 million, compared to €8.5 million in H1 2025, and mainly included foreign exchange loss of €1.5 million, supplemented and the cost of financial debt of €2.2 million.

Corporate income tax increased to €43.1 million compared to €41.8 million in H1 2025 in line with the level of activity. The effective tax rate remained relatively stable compared to the same period last year.

Net income - Group share stands at €87.4 million, an increase of 6% compared to the previous year (€82.4 million).





Net debt as of June 2026 increased to €196 million compared to €173 million as of December 2025

This change is mainly explained by the usual seasonal effect on working capital requirements (€79.8 million). Our capex spendings in H1 2026 amounted to €57.3 million essentially linked to our industrial transformation with an additional €5 million payment for an option to acquire a cat specialty product.

Key Events of the period

Virbac announces the appointment of Dr. Éline Maldepuech, Medical Doctor, INSEAD MBA graduate and granddaughter of the Group's founder, as Censeur of the Board of Directors, effective September 17, 2026.

Guidance 2026 confirmed, at the upper end of the range

While our full-year 2026 guidance remains unchanged, our strong first-half momentum (+7.4% growth) positions us to target the upper end of our revenue growth range of 5.5% to 7.5% at constant rates and scope, with an adjusted recurring operating income expected around 17% at CERS. Cash generation remains unchanged and is expected at approximately +€80m, after Capex spending of around €125m.

In line with our reporting standards, the Thyronorm acquisition is included within the 2026 organic perimeter (constant scope) due to its low level of materiality. Consequently, our guidance accounts for Thyronorm's contribution to both total revenue (~+1 percentage point of growth) and expected operating income (~+0.5 adjusted Ebit) on a full year basis.

In light of the evolving geopolitical situation in the Middle East, Virbac remains mobilized to effectively assess and manage its operational and financial exposure. Total full-year revenue from countries directly at risk represents less than 0.5% of our global revenue. To date, supply chain disruptions remain limited and manageable within our current stock policy. We are also closely monitoring inflationary trends, including energy costs. Supported by our energy hedging strategy and proactive management, we do not currently anticipate any material impact that would necessitate a revision of our outlook

ANALYSTS' PRESENTATION - VIRBAC

We will hold an analysts meeting on Friday, September 18 2026 at 2:00 pm (Paris time - CET)

You may also attend the meeting using the webcast (audio + slides) available via the link below.

Information for participants:

Webcast access link: Link

This access link is available on the corporate.virbac.com site, under the heading "Public releases." This link allows participants to

access the live and/or archived version of the webcast.

You will be able to ask questions via chat (text) directly during the webcast or after watching the replay via the following email

address: finances@virbac.com.

About Virbac - Caring for animals together

At Virbac, we are constantly exploring new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the majority of animal pathologies. We develop care, hygiene and nutrition products to offer complete solutions to veterinarians, farmers and pet owners around the world. Our purpose: advancing the health of animals with those who care for them every day, so we can all live better together.

More information on corporate.virbac.com

ANNEXES

1. Income statement of the period





in €k HY26 HY25 Variance Net sales 767 951 738 276 4.0% Raw materials and consumables used -242 929 -240 856 External expenses -134 161 -131 601 Personnel expenses -210 967 -200 677 Taxes and duties -9 980 -9 741 Depreciation and provisions -25 557 -28 037 Other operating income and expenses -158 7 652 Current operating profite before depreciation of assets arising from acquisitions 144 199 135 016 6.8% Depreciations of intangible assets arising from acquisitions -5 350 -2 635 Operating profit from ordinary activities 138 849 132 381 4.9% Other non-recurring income and expenses -5 570 - Operating profit 133 279 132 381 0.7% Financial income and expense -3 245 -8 492 Profit before tax 130 033 123 889 5.0% Income tax expense -43 088 -41 763 Share in earnings - Equity method 172 113 Net income of consolidated entities 87 117 82 239 5.9% attributable to owners of the parent company 87 373 82 408 6.0% attributable to non-controlling interests -255 -169 50.6%

2. Statement of financial position





in €k Jun26 Dec25 Goodwill 290 339 356 055 Intangible assets 320 035 231 080 Tangible assets 452 368 424 129 Right of use 40 650 37 623 Other financial assets 52 385 45 123 Share in companies accounted for by the equity method 3 643 3 374 Deferred tax assets 25 508 24 891 Non-current assets 1 184 927 1 122 276 Inventories and work in progress 402 508 378 791 Trade receivables 236 463 201 154 Other financial assets 1 517 3 668 Other receivables 83 828 85 777 Cash and cash equivalents 171 050 122 500 Current assets 895 367 791 891 Assets classified as held for sale - - Assets 2 080 294 1 914 167 Share capital 10 488 10 488 Reserves attributable to the owners of the parent company 1 206 627 1 114 702 Equity attributable to the owners of the parent company 1 217 115 1 125 190 Non-controlling interests -469 -208 Equity 1 216 646 1 124 982 Deferred tax liabilities 72 790 50 408 Provisions for employee benefits 21 717 21 153 Other provisions 8 233 7 901 Lease obligations 30 146 27 646 Other financial liabilities 213 458 150 410 Other payables 10 204 15 358 Non-current liabilities 356 548 272 876 Other provisions 746 1 371 Trade payables 161 368 170 842 Lease obligations 11 878 11 325 Other financial liabilities 111 518 105 881 Other payables 221 590 226 890 Current liabilities 507 100 516 309 Liabilities 2 080 294 1 914 167

3. Statement of cash flow





in €k HY26 HY25 Consolidated result for the period 87 117 82 239 Elimination of share from companies' profit accounted for by the equity method -172 -113 Elimination of depreciations & provisions 35 383 31 076 Elimination of deferred tax change -698 -130 Elimination of gains and losses on disposals 3 405 96 Other income and expenses with no cash impact 4 830 -15 814 Net cash flow 129 865 97 353 Net financial interests paid 2 181 2 761 Income tax accrued for the period 43 793 41 960 Net cash flow before financial interests & income tax 175 838 142 075 Effect of net change in inventories -16 757 -10 531 Effect of net change in trade receivables -30 887 -36 972 Effect of net change in trade payables -5 726 289 Income tax paid -32 644 -41 275 Effect of net change in other receivables and payables -37 556 -25 939 Effect of change in working capital requirements -123 570 -114 428 Net cash flow generated by operating activities 52 268 27 646 Acquisitions of intangible assets -6 223 -4 719 Acquisitions of tangible assets -51 094 -49 137 Disposals of intangible and tangible assets 49 52 Change in financial assets -4 677 -600 Change in debts relative to acquisitions - - Acquisitions of subsidiaries or activities - - Disposals of subsidiaries or activities - - Dividends received - - Net cash flow allocated to investing activities -61 946 -54 404 Dividends paid to the owners of the parent company -0 -12 148 Dividends paid to the non-controlling interests -3 0 Change in treasury shares - - Transactions between the Group and owners of non-controlling interests - - Increase/decrease of capital - - Cash investments - - Debt issuance 85 587 89 633 Repayments of debt -33 346 -52 703 Repayments of lease obligation -6 701 -6 591 Net financial interests paid -2 181 -2 761 Net cash flow from financing activities 43 356 15 430 Change in cash position 33 678 -11 327

4. Reconciliation tables for alternative performance indicators





4.1.Net Debt





in €k Jun26 Dec25 Loans 302 232 248 694 Bank overdrafts 13 616 1 165 Accrued interests not yet matured 48 38 Lease obligation [IFRS16] 42 024 38 971 Employee profit sharing 1 642 1 719 Currency and interest rate derivatives 3 592 809 Other 3 845 3 866 Other financial liabilities 366 999 295 262 Cash 112 617 99 932 Cash equivalents 58 433 22 568 Cash & cash equivalents 171 050 122 500 Net financial debt 195 949 172 762

4.2.Operating cash flow before interest and taxes





in €k HY26 HY25 Current operating profit before depreciation

of assets arising from acquisitions 144 199 135 016 Elimination of depreciations & provisions 24 462 28 441 Elimination of gains and losses on disposals 3 405 96 Other income & expenses with no cash impact 934 412 Current operating cash flow 173 000 163 964 Other non-current income & expenses 0 0 Operating cash flow 173 000 163 964

Attachment