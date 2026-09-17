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WKN: 874929 | ISIN: FR0000031577 | Ticker-Symbol: V16
Stuttgart
17.09.26 | 17:47
313,50 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
VIRBAC SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIRBAC SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
315,00328,0018:26
318,00325,0018:11
PR Newswire
17.09.2026 18:06 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Virbac: A robust adjusted EBIT margin of 18.8%, driven by solid organic revenue growth of 7.4%

PARIS, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

  • H1 2026 delivered a robust revenue growth of +7.4% and an adjusted EBIT margin of 18.8% at CERS:

?Revenue growth is coming from both segments : companion animal +10.0% and farm animal +6.7% with a strong contribution from our Supercharge platforms (excl. Thyronorm) which increased by around +12% at CERS
?Solid volume/mix effect of ~+5.4%, completed by price increase of ~+2%
?Operating margin increased by 0.5ppt compared to H1 2025 driven by a favorable mix effect on the gross margin partially offset by higher operating expenses due to H1/H2 phasing effects.

  • Consolidated net income increased by +5.9% to €87.1 million
  • Net Debt as of June 2026 up to €196 million compared to €173m as of December 2025 mainly driven by usual working capital requirement seasonality

2026 guidance confirmed at the upper end of the range: the strong performance achieved in the first half of the year positions us to target the upper end of our initial revenue growth range (5.5% to 7.5% at CERS) and an adjusted recurring operating income margin of around 17% at CERS

Paul Martingell, Chief Executive Officer statement

"Virbac delivered a strong first half, marked by +7.4% organic growth and an 18.8% operating margin, demonstrating our teams' ability to turn our commitment to animal health into tangible value. This performance reflects the scaling power of our 'Supercharge' platforms and the seamless integration of Thyronorm. Guided by our 'Growing Together' 2030 strategy, we are fully on track to achieve our full-year guidance."

To be noted: EBIT Adjusted (before amortizations) corresponds to "recurring operating income before amortization of assets arising from acquisitions".

Media Contact: contact@virbac.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-robust-adjusted-ebit-margin-of-18-8-driven-by-solid-organic-revenue-growth-of-7-4-302882343.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.