Regulatory News:

Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC, the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of innovative therapeutic solutions for the treatment of diabetes and obesity, today announces that data on the scalability of the AdoShell platform toward human application will be presented in two encore oral presentations at the upcoming European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting 2026 and at the inaugural Breakthrough T1D Clinical Research Progress meeting.

In addition, the full results of the Phase 3 clinical study of BioChaperone Lispro in people with type 2 diabetes in China1 will be presented at the EASD meeting.

Presentation Details:

EASD Annual Meeting, September 28-October 2, 2026, Milan, Italy

Title: Ultra-rapid THBD0206 injection (BioChaperone Lispro, BCLIS) improves postprandial and daily glucose control vs lispro (LIS) in Chinese patients with type 2 diabetes

Oral Presentation: Tuesday, September 29th, 2026, at 11:15 11:30 am CEST

Session: Novel insulin developments (OP 02)

Presenter: Martin Gaudier, PhD

Abstract: availablehere (EASD website)

Title: Advancing AdoShell encapsulation system for clinical pancreatic islet transplantation

Oral Presentation: Friday, October 2nd, 2026, at 10:30 10:45 am CEST

Session: Beta cells on demand: stem cells to beta cell therapy (OP 39)

Presenter: Anne-Lise Gaffuri, PhD

Abstract: available here (EASD website)

Breakthrough T1D Clinical Research Congress 2026, October 9-11, 2026, Philadelphia, PA, USA

Title: Toward immunosuppression free islet replacement: preclinical assessment of AdoShell

Presentation (short oral e-poster): Sunday, October 11, 2026, at 10:55 11:00 am CEST

Session: Cell Therapy Science (Short Orals 22)

Presenter: Nicolas Laurent, PhD

About BioChaperone Lispro

BioChaperone Lispro was licensed to Tonghua Dongbaoin 2018, as part of a Licensing Agreement covering China and other Asian countries2

BioChaperone Lispro is an Ultra-Rapid Insulin, belonging to the latest generation of prandial insulins. It combines Adocia's proprietary BioChaperone technology with insulin lispro, the active ingredient in the standard of care, Humalog(Eli Lilly).

This innovative formulation acts significantly faster than earlier insulin generations, effectively reducing post-meal hyperglycemia, which is a key contributor to long-term complications such as retinopathy, diabetic foot ulcers, or kidney failure. Additionally, its rapid elimination minimizes the risk of hypoglycemia, often caused when insulin level remains high after post-meal glucose levels have normalized.

The faster action profile of BioChaperone Lispro associated to an excellent local tolerance enhances its compatibility with modern diabetes management systems, particularly insulin pump systems, and provides better integration into advanced treatment algorithms.

Beyond its clinical advantages, the quick onset of BioChaperone Lispro improves quality of life by offering greater flexibility in dose timing. Patients can administer insulin at mealtime, or even right-after-mealtime, allowing for more accurate dosing based on known meal timing and content. This reduces the risks of overdosing or underdosing, which can lead to hypo- or hyperglycemia and their associated complications. The simplified dosing process eases the psychological burden on patients and caregivers, significantly alleviating the stress associated with diabetes management.

About AdoShell

AdoShell is an immuno-protective biomaterial designed to implant human insulin-secreting cells to provide a cure for type 1 diabetes without immunosuppression.

During the first quarter of 2026, the Company decided to prioritize the development of its BioChaperone technology and to suspend activities related to the submission of the clinical trial application for AdoShell using human pancreatic islets, which had originally been scheduled for the third quarter of 2026.

However, Adocia could resume this clinical objective as soon as its financial situation and human resources allow it.

About Adocia

Adocia is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic solutions in the field of metabolic diseases, primarily diabetes and obesity.

The Company has a broad portfolio of drug candidates based on four proprietary technology platforms: 1) The BioChaperone for the stabilization and enhancement of peptide formulations and combinations; 2) AdoXLong, a long-acting peptide platform; 3) AdOral, an oral peptide delivery technology; and 4) AdoShell, an immunoprotective biomaterial for cell transplantation, with an initial application in pancreatic cells transplantation.

Adocia holds more than 25 patent families. Based in Lyon, the Company has about 80 employees. Adocia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Euronext: ADOC; ISIN: FR0011184241).

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Adocia, its business and the markets in which Adocia operates. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Adocia considers as being reasonable. However, there can be no guarantee that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be achieved, as such estimates are subject to numerous risks including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the universal registration document that was filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on April 29, 2026, available for free on Adocia's website (www.adocia.com). Those risks include in particular uncertainties inherent in Adocia's short- or medium-term working capital requirements, in research and development, future clinical data, analyses and the evolution of economic conditions, the financial markets and the markets in which Adocia operates, which could impact the Company's short-term financing requirements and its ability to raise additional funds.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Adocia or not considered as material by Adocia at this time. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause the actual results, financial conditions, performances, or achievements of Adocia be materially different from those mentioned in the forward-looking statements. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, Adocia shares in any country.

1 Press Release, June 8, 2026: ADOCIA Announces THDB0206 (BioChaperone Lispro) Phase 3 Data in Type 2 Diabetes Presented at ADA 86th Scientific Sessions, Confirming the Positive Results Previously Announced in July 2025

2 Press Release, Apr. 26, 2018: Adocia and Tonghua Dongbao Announce a Strategic Alliance for BioChaperone Combo and BioChaperone Lispro in China

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260917588866/en/

Contacts:

Adocia



Olivier Soula

CEO

contactinvestisseurs@adocia.com

+33 (0)4 72 610 610

www.adocia.com



Maarc



Adocia Press Investor Relations

Bruno Arabian

Yasmine Duval

Thomas Rolnik

adocia-actionnaires@maarc.fr

+ 33 (0)6 87 88 47 26