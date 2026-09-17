Press release - Neuilly-sur-Seine, September 17, 2026 - 5.45pm

ARGAN and CELIO inaugurate the extension of the AutOnom® logistics site in Amblainville (60)

A few months after its completion, the extension of CELIO's logistics site in Amblainville (60) was officially inaugurated in the presence of the Mayor, the President of the Communauté de Communes des Sablons (Sablons Community of Municipalities), the President and shareholders of CELIO France, all site employees, and members of ARGAN's Management Board.

This inauguration marks a new milestone in the relationship between ARGAN and CELIO, which began nearly fifteen years ago. Already extended in 2017, the Amblainville site now benefits from an additional 12,000 sq.m, bringing its total floor area to 55,000 sq.m. Completed in May 2026, this extension provides CELIO with a logistics facility fully equipped to support its growth and evolving business needs.

A long-standing partnership

Operational since 2012, the Amblainville site now serves as CELIO's central logistics hub in Europe. Its location, in the immediate proximity of the A16 motorway and at the gateway to the Île-de-France region, makes it a strategic location for the brand.

This new milestone also provides an opportunity to go even further in terms of environmental performance.

The site is now AutOnom®-labelled and features a 400 kWp photovoltaic power plant dedicated to on-site consumption, 250 kWh of battery storage capacity, and heat pumps replacing gas-powered equipment. Together, these measures reduce the site's CO2 emissions fourfold, including the extension.

For ARGAN, this latest project fully illustrates its property development model, built around the needs of its tenant-clients. More than just a real estate project, the Amblainville extension is the result of an ongoing dialogue between the two partners, enabling the logistics facility to evolve progressively in line with CELIO's changing needs.

Stephane Cassagne, Asset Management and Development Director:

"This inauguration is a particularly important milestone for us. It reflects the trust relationship we have built with CELIO over the years. At ARGAN, we believe that being the owner and developer of a warehouse also means supporting our clients over the long term, understanding their challenges, and adapting their real estate capacity as their needs evolve. We are delighted to share this milestone today with the CELIO teams.

ARGAN would like to thank all the teams, partners and local stakeholders who contributed to the success of this project and looks forward to continuing its collaboration with CELIO, a partnership that has now spanned more than a decade."

2026 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

October 1: Net sales of 3rd quarter 2026





2027 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 4: Net sales of 4 th quarter 2026

quarter 2026 January 21: Annual results 2026

March 25: General Assembly 2027





About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach, ARGAN develops PREMIUM and pre-let Au0nom® -labelled warehouses - i.e., which produce their own energy for self-consumption - for blue-chip companies, with tailor-made services throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management. As at June 30, 2026, ARGAN represented a portfolio of 3.9 million sq.m, with close to 110 warehouses located in the continental area of France. Appraised at a total of €4.3 billion (excl. duties), this portfolio generates a yearly rental income of €224 million (yearly rental income based on the portfolio delivered as at June 30, 2026).

Profitability, well-mastered debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN's DNA. The financial solidity of the Group's model is notably reflected in its Investment-grade rating (BBB- with a stable outlook) with Standard & Poor's. ARGAN is also deploying a committed ESG policy addressing all its stakeholders. Achievements as part of this roadmap are regularly recognized by third-party agencies such as GRESB (rated: 83/100), Sustainalytics (low extra-financial risk), Ethifinance (gold medal) and Ecovadis (silver medal - top 15% amongst rated companies).

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

www.argan.fr