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WKN: 850517 | ISIN: GB0007980591 | Ticker-Symbol: BPE5
Xetra
17.09.26 | 17:35
6,577 Euro
-0,62 % -0,041
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Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Großbritannien 100
Europa 50
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5956,62019:54
6,5986,60919:53
ACCESS Newswire
17.09.2026 19:26 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Applied Minerals, Inc. Introduces its DRAGONITE-BP-D501M Grade - a New Reinforcing Filler for Biopolymer Composites

EUREKA, UT / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Applied Minerals, Inc., (the "Company") a leading supplier of highly pure halloysite clay products, marketed under the DRAGONITE trade name, is pleased to Introduce its DRAGONITE-BP-D501M grade for biopolymer composites requiring improvements in impact resistance, flexural strength and heat deflection temperature.

DRAGONITE-BP-D501M is a halloysite clay-based functional filler specifically developed for biopolymer composites. The surface chemistry of DRAGONITE-BP-D501M enhances the filler's adhesion to biopolymers, resulting in an improvement in a number of physical properties. Furthermore, the addition of DRAGONITE-BP-D501M enhances the nucleation of the biopolymer composite.

A third-party evaluated the performance of DRAGONITE-BP-D501M versus the leading micronized talc in a PLA composite. The PLA composite control included 11% w/w of cellulose fiber as well as a standard impact modifier. The following results show that DRAGONITE-BP-D501M significantly outperformed the leading micronized talc product per ASTM D1709-24 (Free Falling Dart Test).

PLA -3001D (%)

Fiber (%)

Impact Mod. B-500 (%)

Filler

Filler (%)

Failure Height (mm)

Potential Energy at Failure (gxmm)*

Improvement over control (%)

69

11

20

NONE

0

60

30,000

0

64

11

20

DRAGONITE-BP-D501M

5

77

38,500

28

59

11

20

DRAGONITE-BP-D501M

10

80

40,000

30

64

11

20

MICRONIZED TALC

5

53

26,500

(12)

59

11

20

MICRONIZED TALC

10

53

26,500

(12)

* The tested composites were compression molded into 3" x 3" x 0.125" plaques. Each plaque was conditioned at room
temperature for 24 hours before testing. Each plaque weighed 500 grams. ASTM D1709-24 was followed. The DRAGONITE-
BP-501M, micronized talc and fiber were dried prior to compounding.

Sample requests for the Company's DRAGONITE-BP-D501M grade can be submitted to info@appliedminerals.com or ccarney@appliedminerals.com.

About Applied Minerals, Inc.

Applied Minerals, Inc. is a leading producer of high purity halloysite clay products from its Dragon Mine property in Eureka, Utah. Halloysite is aluminosilicate clay with a unique tube-like morphology. The Company's DRAGONITE halloysite clay products are used in applications such as, but not limited to, ceramics, molecular sieves, nucleating agents and reinforcing fillers for polymers, catalysts, adhesives, coatings, flame-retardant additives, cosmetics, and battery additives.

Contact:

Chris Carney - President
(212) 226-4256
info@appliedminerals.com

SOURCE: Applied Minerals, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/applied-minerals-inc.-introduces-its-dragonite-bp-d501m-grade-a-new-reinforcing-f-1223158

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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