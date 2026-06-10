Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Vier Bohrlöcher, vier Treffer - bestätigt sich hier ein neues Uran-System?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869020 | ISIN: US5951121038 | Ticker-Symbol: MTE
Tradegate
10.06.26 | 16:47
809,50 Euro
+0,58 % +4,70
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
809,10809,5016:47
809,30809,6016:47
ACCESS Newswire
10.06.2026 14:00 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Applied Minerals, Inc. Introduces Its DRAGONITE-HP-1M Grade for Applications Requiring a Sub-Micron Particle Size

EUREKA, UT / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Applied Minerals, Inc., (the "Company") a leading supplier of highly pure halloysite clay products, marketed under the DRAGONITE trade name, is pleased to Introduce its DRAGONITE-HP-1M grade for applications requiring a sub-micron sized halloysite clay additive.

DRAGONITE-HP-1M is for applications that require improved dispersion and/or greater surface area. Applications for which DRAGONITE-HP-1M is suitable include, but are not limited to, films, coatings, battery additives, and the nucleation of resins.

Sample requests for the Company's DRAGONITE-HP-1M grade can be submitted to info@appliedminerals.com.

About Applied Minerals

Applied Minerals, Inc. is a leading producer of high purity halloysite clay products from its Dragon Mine property in Eureka, Utah. Halloysite is aluminosilicate clay with a unique tube-like morphology. The Company's DRAGONITE halloysite clay products are used in applications such as, but not limited to, ceramics, molecular sieves, nucleating agents, catalysts, adhesives, coatings, flame-retardant additives, cosmetics, and battery additives.

Contact:
Chris Carney - President
(212) 226-4256
info@appliedminerals.com

SOURCE: Applied Minerals, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/applied-minerals-inc.-introduces-its-dragonite-hp-1m-grade-for-applications-requi-1174921

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.