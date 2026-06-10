Applied Minerals, Inc. Introduces Its DRAGONITE-HP-1M Grade for Applications Requiring a Sub-Micron Particle Size

EUREKA, UT / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Applied Minerals, Inc., (the "Company") a leading supplier of highly pure halloysite clay products, marketed under the DRAGONITE trade name, is pleased to Introduce its DRAGONITE-HP-1M grade for applications requiring a sub-micron sized halloysite clay additive.

DRAGONITE-HP-1M is for applications that require improved dispersion and/or greater surface area. Applications for which DRAGONITE-HP-1M is suitable include, but are not limited to, films, coatings, battery additives, and the nucleation of resins.

Sample requests for the Company's DRAGONITE-HP-1M grade can be submitted to info@appliedminerals.com.

About Applied Minerals

Applied Minerals, Inc. is a leading producer of high purity halloysite clay products from its Dragon Mine property in Eureka, Utah. Halloysite is aluminosilicate clay with a unique tube-like morphology. The Company's DRAGONITE halloysite clay products are used in applications such as, but not limited to, ceramics, molecular sieves, nucleating agents, catalysts, adhesives, coatings, flame-retardant additives, cosmetics, and battery additives.

Contact:

Chris Carney - President

(212) 226-4256

info@appliedminerals.com

SOURCE: Applied Minerals, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/applied-minerals-inc.-introduces-its-dragonite-hp-1m-grade-for-applications-requi-1174921