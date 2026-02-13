EUREKA, UT / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / Applied Minerals, Inc., (the "Company") a leading supplier of halloysite clay products marketed under the DRAGONITE trade name, is pleased to announce that on November 19, 2025 it successfully completed its financial restructuring process and emerged from Chapter 11.

Through its financial restructuring, the Company eliminated approximately $63 million of term debt and now has a virtually debt-free balance sheet. The Company is now positioned to expand its halloysite clay mining, processing and marketing activities. The Company experienced no operational disruptions during the Chapter 11 process.

Over the next few months, the Company expects to launch new grades of its DRAGONITE halloysite clay product.

Sample requests for the Company's halloysite clay products should be submitted to info@appliedminerals.com.

About Applied Minerals

Applied Minerals, Inc. is a leading producer of halloysite clay products from its Dragon Mine property in Eureka, Utah. Halloysite is aluminosilicate clay with a unique tube-like morphology. The Company's DRAGONITE halloysite clay products are used in applications such as, but not limited to, ceramics, molecular sieves, nucleating agents, catalysts, adhesives, coatings, flame-retardants and cosmetics.

Contact:

Chris Carney - President

(212) 226-4256

info@appliedminerals.com

SOURCE: Applied Minerals, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/applied-minerals-inc.-successfully-completes-financial-restructuring-1137595