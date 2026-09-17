F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche announces grand opening of its Innovation Center Boston to drive advancements in Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic diseases

The center will be a hub for Roche and Genentech, bringing together expertise in Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism, as well as for data science and AI specialists to drive innovation in drug discovery and development

It will expand Roche's and Genentech's presence in Boston, reflecting a long-term commitment to one of the world's leading life sciences hubs

This is part of Roche and Genentech's USD 50 billion investment in US manufacturing and R&D, building on recent investments and manufacturing milestones in Holly Springs, North Carolina, and Hillsboro, Oregon

Basel, 17 September 2026 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today the grand opening of the Roche Genentech Innovation Center Boston, expanding Roche and Genentech's US research presence in one of the world's leading life sciences communities.

Located at Harvard's Enterprise Research Campus in Allston, the Roche Genentech Innovation Center Boston will serve as Roche's Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism (CVRM) hub, establishing a significant end-to-end R&D presence in CVRM.

With the new center, Roche and Genentech are expanding their footprint within the Greater Boston innovation ecosystem, leveraging local talent and anchoring an entrepreneurial hub at Harvard's Enterprise Research Campus. It brings together scientists from across discovery research, clinical development, artificial intelligence and data science disciplines, and creates an end-to-end research environment spanning early-stage discovery through late-stage clinical development.

The Innovation Center is part of Roche and Genentech's investment commitment in US manufacturing and R&D and builds on recent investments and manufacturing milestones in Holly Springs, North Carolina, and Hillsboro, Oregon. Together, these investments expand an end-to-end US footprint spanning research, development and manufacturing and reflect the companies' long-term commitment to American scientific innovation. Roche and Genentech have around 25,000 employees in the United States, with 15 R&D centers and 13 manufacturing sites across Pharma and Diagnostics.

Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Group:

"Scientific innovation has always been the foundation of Roche and Genentech's success, and the United States remains one of our most important innovation hubs. This investment in Boston is an important part of our commitment to expand our US manufacturing and R&D footprint. By investing in scientific talent, new capabilities and infrastructure, we are strengthening our ability to discover and develop the next generation of medicines for patients."

Maura Healey, Governor of Massachusetts:

"Massachusetts leads the world in life sciences because we bring together the best researchers, workers, universities and companies to solve big challenges and improve people's lives," said Governor Maura Healey. "Roche and Genentech's decision to expand their presence here is another powerful vote of confidence in Massachusetts and in the people who make our state a global center for discovery and innovation. We're proud to welcome this new Innovation Center and the groundbreaking research that will help shape the future of medicine."

Michelle Wu, Mayor of Boston

"Boston will continue to lead in life science and innovation because of the extraordinary companies that chose to bring their ideas, talent and investment to our City. We are thrilled to welcome Roche and Genentech's new Innovation Center to Allston, which will create hundreds of jobs, drive new investment and further strengthen Boston's life sciences ecosystem. We look forward to working together to move innovation forward and help shape the next generation of scientific innovation."

This new investment highlights Roche's dedication to advancing healthcare through academic and scientific collaboration in Boston's life sciences ecosystem. These drug discovery efforts have included work to combat antibiotic resistant bacteria as well as the use of AI in cancer research to identify targeted approaches to treatment and to analyse the effectiveness of new cancer drugs in clinical trials.

Roche and Genentech have signed a 10-year lease for the 95,000 square metre center, which will have capacity for up to 500 people across research, clinical development, data science and other areas.

About the Enterprise Research Campus

Harvard's Enterprise Research Campus, the first phase of which is underway and developed by Tishman Speyer and Breakthrough Properties, has been intentionally designed to foster innovation and collaboration. Located adjacent to Harvard's Science and Engineering Complex and near Harvard Business School, the ERC will be a dynamic mixed-use development integrating research and laboratory space, residential buildings, a hotel, conference center, retail units, and a variety of community-centered outdoor spaces. The first phase of construction is expected to be complete in 2026.

About Roche

Roche (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY) is a healthcare company uniquely placed to prevent, stop and cure diseases by uniting leading science and technology across diagnostics, medicines and digital solutions.

Roche was founded in Basel, Switzerland in 1896 and today is a leading provider of transformative medicines and diagnostics for millions of people in over 150 countries around the world. It is dedicated to tackling healthcare challenges that place the greatest strain on patients, families, communities and healthcare systems. Across its Diagnostics and Pharmaceutical divisions, Roche focuses on areas including oncology, neurology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and immunology with the aim of providing real and positive change for patients, the people they love and the professionals who care for them.

Genentech in the United States is a fully owned subsidiary in the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, a major innovator in the Japanese therapeutic antibody market.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

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