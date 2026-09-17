Vanta Holdings Inc.: Vanta Attends 2026 All-In Summit in Los Angeles, a Leading Gathering of Business, Investment and Industry Leaders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Vanta Holdings Inc. (CSE:VNTA)(OTC:VNTXF)(FSE:7BC, WKN:A4205J) ("Vanta" or the "Company"), a consumer health sciences and longevity company focused on preventative wellness and healthspan extension, and parent of the Vanta premium longevity brand, announces that representatives of the Company attended the 2026 All-In Summit (the "All-In Summit"), held September 13-15, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.

Over the course of the three-day summit, Vanta representatives engaged with founders, investors, executives, entrepreneurs and industry participants across sectors aligned with the Company's broader growth strategy, including healthcare, biotechnology and technology. These discussions provided opportunities to establish new relationships, exchange perspectives on emerging technologies and market developments, and explore potential areas of strategic collaboration and business development.

Company representatives also engaged with individuals and organizations across the peptide therapeutics and broader healthcare ecosystem in connection with Vanta's planned entry into the U.S. peptide market. As previously disclosed, the Company is advancing a contemplated U.S.-focused peptide therapy platform designed to integrate telehealth-enabled patient acquisition, physician consultation and prescription authorization workflows, FDA-registered compounding pharmacy fulfillment, compliant payment processing infrastructure and subscription-based commercialization initiatives.

Vanta believes the relationships established at the All-In Summit complement the Company's broader efforts to expand its network across the healthcare, technology, investment and entrepreneurial communities. The Company intends to continue evaluating strategic relationships, emerging technologies and business opportunities that may support its existing operations and long-term growth initiatives.

"The All-In Summit brought together an exceptional cross-section of founders, investors, executives and industry leaders across sectors that are increasingly relevant to Vanta's long-term strategy," said Marcello Leone, Chief Executive Officer of Vanta. "Our participation allowed us to establish meaningful new relationships across healthcare and technology, including within the U.S. peptide therapy ecosystem, while opening discussions around potential strategic collaboration and business development opportunities. We look forward to building on these relationships as we continue to advance Vanta's growth strategy and expand our presence in the United States."

The All-In Summit is an annual gathering of founders, investors, executives, entrepreneurs and thought leaders focused on developments shaping business, investment, technology, entrepreneurship and society. The fifth annual All-In Summit brought together more than 2,500 attendees at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

The 2026 All-In Summit featured speakers and participants from across business, technology, investment and public life, including Jensen Huang, Satya Nadella, U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Elon Musk.

The 2026 All-In Summit was held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California, from September 13-15, 2026, and included main-stage programming, structured networking and curated opportunities for attendees to connect throughout the three-day event.

For additional information regarding the All-In Summit, please visit the official All-In Summit website .

About Vanta Holdings Inc.

Vanta Holdings Inc. (CSE:VNTA) (OTC:VNTXF) (FSE:7BC0, WKN:A4205J) is a consumer health sciences and longevity company advancing an integrated ecosystem of U.S.-focused peptide therapy, nutraceutical, and premium hydration products centered on preventative wellness and healthspan extension, positioning the Company to participate in the rapidly expanding longevity economy.

Vanta is advancing a U.S.-focused telehealth-enabled peptide therapy and longevity platform leveraging commercialization infrastructure and FDA-registered 503A and 503B compounding pharmacy relationships to pursue initiatives across recovery, metabolic wellness, performance optimization, and healthy aging categories.

Through its Vanta brand and select private-label partnerships, the Company develops, manufactures, and distributes premium hydration and longevity-oriented nutraceutical products, including, without limitation, its flagship proprietary Blackwater and BlackPowder product portfolio featuring bioactive compounds, trace mineral complexes, and patented Fulvic Isolation Technology designed to support hydration, mineral replenishment, cellular function, immune function, gut health, nutrient absorption, cognitive function, and broader everyday wellness-focused applications aligned with growing consumer demand for functional health optimization products. Vanta's vertically integrated operations include ownership of a natural alkaline spring water aquifer and a 40,000-square-foot, Health Canada and HACCP-certified manufacturing facility situated in the mountains of British Columbia.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Martino Ciambrelli, Director

info@vanta.holdings

604-449-1816

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: the Company's planned entry into the U.S. peptide market; the advancement, development and commercialization of the Company's contemplated U.S.-focused, telehealth-enabled peptide therapy platform, including the proposed integration of telehealth-enabled patient acquisition, physician consultation and prescription authorization workflows, FDA-registered compounding pharmacy fulfillment, compliant payment processing infrastructure and subscription-based commercialization initiatives; the Company's intention to continue evaluating strategic relationships, emerging technologies and business opportunities that may support its existing operations and long-term growth initiatives; the Company's intention to build on relationships established at the All-In Summit and pursue potential opportunities for strategic collaboration and business development; the potential for such relationships and opportunities to support the Company's growth strategy and expansion in the United States; and the Company's broader business strategy, growth initiatives, objectives and future plans. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to maintain and further develop relationships established through the All-In Summit; identify, evaluate and pursue strategic relationships, emerging technologies and business opportunities aligned with its strategy; successfully advance its contemplated U.S.-focused peptide therapy platform and broader growth initiatives; establish, maintain and utilize relationships with telehealth providers, compounding pharmacies and other commercial partners; secure sufficient capital, personnel, infrastructure and other resources to advance its business initiatives; and successfully navigate applicable regulatory, economic, business, healthcare and capital markets conditions. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that relationships established or opportunities identified through the All-In Summit may not result in strategic collaborations, business development opportunities or other benefits to the Company; the risk that the Company may be unable to identify, evaluate, negotiate, consummate or successfully implement opportunities aligned with its business strategy; risks associated with the development and commercialization of the Company's contemplated U.S.-focused, telehealth-enabled peptide therapy platform; the availability of sufficient financing and other resources to advance the Company's business initiatives; the negotiation and execution of definitive commercial agreements where required; the Company's reliance on third-party telehealth providers, compounding pharmacies and other commercial partners; changes in applicable healthcare, pharmaceutical, telehealth, consumer product, securities and other laws and regulations; and general economic, business, market and capital markets conditions. There can be no assurance that relationships established or opportunities identified through the All-In Summit will result in strategic collaborations, business development opportunities or other benefits to the Company; that any strategic relationships, emerging technologies or business opportunities evaluated or pursued by the Company will be successfully completed or implemented; that the Company will successfully enter the U.S. peptide market or develop and commercialize its contemplated U.S.-focused, telehealth-enabled peptide therapy platform as currently contemplated; or that the Company will successfully execute its broader growth strategy and expansion initiatives. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to consult the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ for additional risk factors and further information.

SOURCE: Vanta Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/vanta-attends-2026-all-in-summit-in-los-angeles-a-leading-gathering-of-b-1223227