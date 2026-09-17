Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - Tajiri Resources Corp. (TSXV: TAJ) (the "Company" or "Tajiri") is pleased to report that over the past several weeks it has completed 3D IP Survey coverage over the entirety of the Yono Gold Property on 100 metre line spacings. Preliminary pseudo-sections show highly encouraging chargeability responses; though 3D inversions have not yet been completed. On the basis of the preliminary results, the Company is extending the survey by approximately two weeks in order to complete additional 50 metre in-fill lines with the objective of resolving potential ore shoots associated with strong gold in soil, and the best of the Company's previously released trench results. The responses to date appear in association with the Northern most trench cluster of YTR-3, 3R, 16,17 & 18 which returned potentially economic results of 32m @ 1.1g/t; 12m @ 2.4m; 4m@ 1.8; 4m @ 5.5g/t 0.3m@ 6.3g/t respectively, as well as YTR4, some ~400 metres to the South, which returned 19m @ 4.6g/t including 2m@ 2.3g/t; 3m@ 1.2g/t, 2m@ 41.3g/t. Full results will be released following the completion of the extended survey, 3D inversion of the data and the final interpretation becomes available.

Extension of Warrant Expiry

The Company also reports that subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange it will extend the expiry date of 5,506,072 common share purchase warrants for a period of twelve (12) months to September 19th, 2027. The warrants were issued as part of a non-brokered private placement completed by the Company in September 2025 (see press release dated September 17th, 2025) with and intended one year term; however, during the course of the Company's annual audit procedure it came to the attention of management that an administrative error had led to certain certificates being issued with an incorrect expiry date. To provide certainty to the warrant holders who may have received certificates that were dated incorrectly the Company has extended the expiry date of all unexercised warrants issued as part of the private placement. All other terms associated with the warrants remain the same.

On Behalf of the Board,

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil,

President & CEO

About Tajiri

Tajiri Resources Corp. is a junior gold exploration and development Company with exploration assets located in two of the worlds least explored and highly prolific greenstone belts of Guyana, South America. Lead by a team of industry professionals with a combined 100 plus years' experience, 25 of that within the Guiana Shield the Company continues to generate shareholder value through exploration.

About Yono

The Yono Gold Project is located in Guyana's Cuyuni-Mazaruni Mining District, a region recognized for its significant gold potential. Yono is strategically positioned bordering the planned open pit of G Mining Ventures Oko Mine Development Project.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Dominic O'Sullivan B.Sc. and Executive Chairman of the Company. Mr. O'Sullivan is an Honours Graduate of the University of Sydney and a member of the AusIMM and a qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release, including, without limitation, statements with respect to: the completion and integration of the acquisition of the Yono Property; anticipated results of geophysical surveys or drilling programs; estimated timing thereof; geological interpretations; potential mineral recovery processes; and other future plans and objectives of the Company. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases, or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy and / or accuracy of this release.

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