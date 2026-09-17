Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - NatBridge Resources Ltd. (CSE: NATB) (OTCID: NATBF) (FSE: GI80) ("NatBridge" or the "Company") provides the following corporate update as the Company continues its cease trade order revocation process, receives its first cash payment under its previously announced agreement with NatGold Digital Ltd. ("NatGold"), and secured a non-convertible loan (the "Loan") to provide additional working capital.

Cease Trade Order Update

The Company continues to work with the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") in connection with the review of its application for revocation of the cease trade order issued against the Company on December 4, 2025 (the "CTO").

As part of the ongoing review, NatBridge continues to address matters arising in connection with its application. The CTO remains in effect, and there can be no assurance as to the timing or outcome of the review. The Company will provide further updates as material developments occur.

NatGold Payment Update

The Company has received its first cash payment from NatGold pursuant to its agreement dated November 10, 2025. The payment relates to proceeds received by NatGold from sales of a portion of the NATG tokens associated by NatGold with the mineral rights interests in Land Parcels 45 and 46 of the Cahuilla Gold Project previously transferred by the Company to NatGold Integrity Vault LLC.

The payment represents the first cash proceeds received by NatBridge under the agreement. According to its terms, NatGold reports the applicable number of NATG tokens sold on a monthly basis and pays the amount due to NatBridge. Any future payment will therefore depend on applicable NATG token sales, and there can be no assurance as to any such payments. The Company expects to report amounts received under the agreement as part of its regular quarterly financial reporting.

"The receipt of this initial payment is an important development under our agreement with NatGold," said Stephen Moses, CEO and Director of NatBridge. "Our immediate priority remains the CTO revocation process and our continuing work with the BCSC. We remain focused on bringing the Company's continuous disclosure record current and advancing the revocation process and will provide further updates as material developments occur."

NATG is issued, administered and sold by NatGold. NatBridge does not issue, market, distribute or control NATG. The Company is providing this update solely to disclose the receipt of funds under its contractual arrangements with NatGold and does not intend such disclosure to imply the existence, estimation or valuation of mineral resources, or to characterize the status or value of any NATG tokens.

Non-Convertible Loan

On August 13, 2026, the Company received an unsecured, non-convertible Loan in the principal amount of US$75,000 from an arm's-length lender. The Loan provided additional working capital while the CTO remains in effect and the Company continues the revocation process and was intended to be used for general working capital and corporate purposes, including regulatory, legal, accounting and audit expenses associated with the CTO revocation process.

The Loan bears interest at a rate of 10% per annum and matures on the earlier of: (i) November 13, 2026; and, (ii) the date that is 30 calendar days after the Company receives proceeds equal to or greater than the outstanding principal amount of the Loan. The Loan may be prepaid at any time without notice, bonus or penalty. As consideration for providing the Loan, the Company agreed to pay the lender a one-time cash fee equal to 4% of the principal amount of the Loan. The principal amount, accrued interest and cash fee are payable solely in cash.

The Loan is not convertible into securities of the Company, does not provide for the issuance of any warrants, options or other securities of the Company, and no securities are issuable in connection with the Loan. The lender is an arm's-length party and not a related party of the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws.

About NatBridge Resources Ltd.

NatBridge Resources Ltd. (CSE: NATB) (OTCID: NATBF) (FSE: GI80) is a publicly traded Canadian company focused on the identification, acquisition, evaluation and advancement of gold-prospective mineral properties. The Company's business strategy is centred on creating shareholder value through exploration, technical evaluation and the advancement of mineral assets. Subject to market conditions and its strategic objectives, the Company may pursue a variety of potential commercialization and monetization pathways with respect to its mineral property interests, including exploration and development activities, property dispositions, joint ventures and other commercial arrangements. The Company may also evaluate opportunities to participate in the NatGold Digital ecosystem where management determines that such opportunities are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. NatBridge's objective is to build and advance a portfolio of mineral properties while maintaining flexibility to evaluate multiple pathways for realizing value from those assets.

On behalf of the Board,

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, digital assets or tokens.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's efforts to address matters raised by BCSC staff, the review and potential revocation of the CTO, the receipt of additional payments in connection with future sales of NATG tokens, the ongoing commercialization process and the intended use of the Loan proceeds.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include the outcome and timing of the BCSC's review, the possibility that the CTO may not be revoked on the timeline anticipated by management or at all, the timing and volume of any future NATG token sales, the calculation and payment of amounts under the Company's agreements with NatGold, and the Company's working capital requirements.

There can be no assurance that additional NATG tokens associated with the Cahuilla interests will be sold, that the Company will receive additional payments, or that the CTO will be revoked. The receipt of future payments, if any, under the Company's arrangements with NatGold will depend on various factors outside the Company's control. The forward-looking information in this news release is provided as of its date. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such information.

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