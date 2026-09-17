Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (TSXV: YEG) ("Yorkton" or the "Company") announces that the Company held its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, on September 15, 2026. A total of 83,497,499 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 74.14% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company as at the record date. All matters to be acted upon, as set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting and Management Information Circular dated July 28, 2026 (the "Information Circular"), were approved by shareholders at the Meeting.

The Company's shareholders voted to:

fix the number of directors at five (5);

elect Ben Lui, Bill Smith, Mark Wilbert, Josephine Pon and Tony Pagnucco as directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

appoint Kenway Mack Slusarchuk Stewart LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year; and

re-approve the Company's omnibus security based compensation plan, which includes a 10% rolling stock option plan with cashless and net exercise provisions together with a 10% fixed equity compensation plan (other than stock options), as further described in the Information Circular.

Following the Meeting, shareholders were provided with a presentation on multi-family real estate market conditions in Western Canada, together with a corporate financial update and overview of the Company's business strategy. The presentation concluded with a question and answer session with management.

Tony Pagnucco was elected as a new director of the Company. Mr. Pagnucco is a senior executive with extensive experience in financial management, corporate governance and strategic planning. He currently serves as Chief Financial Officer and Vice President, Canadian Operations of Bri-Chem Corp., a company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, where he is responsible for financial management and Canadian operations, while supporting key global and strategic initiatives. Mr. Pagnucco is a Chartered Professional Accountant with experience in financial reporting, internal controls, capital management and operational management.

Jason Theiss did not stand for re-election at the Meeting and, consequently, ceased to be a director upon the close of the Meeting. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Theiss for his contributions and service to Yorkton during his time on the Board and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

"We appreciate the continued support of our shareholders and are pleased with the outcome of the Meeting," said Mr. Ben Lui, President and CEO of Yorkton. "We remain focused on executing our strategy and improving operating efficiencies, and look forward to building on the progress we have made in 2026."

About Yorkton

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. is a growth-oriented real estate investment company committed to providing shareholders with growing assets through accretive acquisitions, organic growth, and the active management of multi-family rental properties with significant upside potential. Our current geographical focus is Alberta, supported by a diversified and growing economy and strong population in-migration. Our business objectives are to achieve growing Net Operating Income ("NOI") and asset values in our multi-family rental property portfolio in strategic markets across Western Canada.

The management team at Yorkton Equity Group Inc. has well over 35 years of prior real estate experience in acquiring and managing rental assets.

Further information about Yorkton is available on the Company's website at www.yorktonequitygroup.com and the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of Yorkton. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Yorkton. Although Yorkton believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Yorkton can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Yorkton disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any applicable securities laws or any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to the account or benefit of a person in the United States absent an exemption from the registration requirement.

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