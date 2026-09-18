

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Huawei is accelerating the launch of its next-generation Ascend 960DT artificial intelligence chip to the first quarter of 2027, bringing the product forward from its previously planned third-quarter release as the Chinese technology company seeks to compete with Nvidia in AI computing.



Huawei said the Ascend 960 chips will deliver double the performance of their predecessors. The company is also developing large-scale AI systems through its Peerium Computing Architecture, which uses its UnifiedBus technology to connect processors with memory, storage and networking hardware.



Its Atlas 950 SuperCluster can connect up to 256,000 accelerator cards, while a newly announced system is designed around 4,096 Ascend 960 chips.



The accelerated timeline comes amid continued U.S. restrictions on China's access to advanced semiconductor technology. China tech analyst Rui Ma noted that the newly announced system appears smaller than Huawei's previously outlined configuration, raising questions about the company's broader scaling plans.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News