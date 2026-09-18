Arrive AI Inc.: Industry Whitepaper Names Arrive AI's Arrive Point the Model for Solving Medical Drone Delivery's Last-Inch Problem

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), a physical AI and autonomous logistics infrastructure company enabling drones, robots, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), autonomous vehicles (AVs) and human couriers to securely exchange goods, today highlighted an independent industry whitepaper that names the company's Arrive Point as the model for solving one of the biggest unsolved problems in medical drone delivery: what happens in the final moments of a handoff, when a drone or robot arrives and no one is there to receive the package.

The whitepaper, "Securing the Sky: A Chain of Custody Framework for Medical Drone Delivery in the United States," was published by AeroX, a drone technology and consulting firm. It maps the regulatory landscape around medical drone delivery in the U.S. and finds that at least seven separate federal and state agencies can touch a single delivery of a prescription medication: the FAA governs the aircraft, the FDA governs the drug, the DEA governs controlled substances, and state pharmacy boards govern dispensing. The paper points out that no single agency governs the handoff points between them, the exact moment a package changes hands.

That gap is what Arrive AI's Arrive Point is built to close. The whitepaper cites Arrive Points as a structural model for the industry, pointing to authenticated access, continuous condition monitoring, and a documented chain of custody at every transfer point as the standard other companies in the space should work toward.

The paper points to Arrive AI's deployment at a regional hospital in Indiana, where its technology supports fully asynchronous robotic delivery inside a hospital setting, as a working example of the model in practice.

The whitepaper also points to significant growth ahead for the category. It estimates the global medical drone delivery market at $294 million today, growing to $2.5 billion by 2034 as more health systems adopt drone delivery for time-sensitive deliveries like lab samples, medications, and blood products.

"Everything gained through fast, convenient and low-cost autonomous delivery and pickup is lost at the front yard of every building and residence in the world. Arrive AI gives autonomy an address," said Dan O'Toole, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Arrive AI.

Arrive AI's platform lets drones, ground robots, autonomous vehicles and human couriers all exchange goods through the same secure, asynchronous delivery point, removing the need for a person to be physically present at the moment of drop-off or pickup.

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About Arrive AI

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is building the infrastructure for autonomous logistics through a network of intelligent delivery endpoints that enable secure, asynchronous exchange of goods. The company's platform supports drones, ground robotics, and human couriers, solving the "last inch of the last-mile" challenge across logistics, healthcare, and enterprise delivery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this release or related events may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and expected business and financial performance and often include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "optimistic," or "may," and similar expressions. These statements are based on information available as of the date of this release and reflect management's current views and assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may be beyond the company's control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement and other filings, including risk factors, available at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. Arrive AI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Tasha Jones, Marketing Communications Manager, Arrive AI, media@arriveai.com

Investor Contact

Alliance Advisors IR, ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

SOURCE: Arrive AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/industry-whitepaper-names-arrive-ais-arrive-point-the-model-for-s-1223401